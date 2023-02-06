Around the UAE: Six things to do on February 6

By CT Desk Published: Mon 6 Feb 2023, 9:41 AM Last updated: Mon 6 Feb 2023, 9:48 AM

Want to beat those Monday blues? There is always something to do on a Monday here in the UAE. With our list covering culture, art, food and more, you'll be spoilt for choice as to how to pass your time today.

Visit an art exhibition

The latest addition to the buzzing art scene, Inloco Gallery, offers art enthusiasts the opportunity to immerse themselves in urban art. For its first project, a group of 10 international artists explored the Mleiha desert in Sharjah. This resulted in the Useless Palace project, which offers a glimpse into the fascinating exploration of an abandoned space in a desert. It is a story filled with the spirit of adventure and opens up various layers, such as philosophical reflections, mind-blowing landscapes, and artistic humour, for the viewers to analyse and dissect with their imagination. The exhibition, on at Al Khayat Avenue in Al Quoz, will run till March 30.

Drop into a cafe

Risen Café & Artisanal Bakery has opened its fifth outlet at the Balqis Residence on the West Crescent of Palm Jumeirah. Experience stunning interiors, full-bodied coffee, beautiful pastries, delicious signature dishes and fresh-from-the-oven loaves.

Whether diners fancy tucking into a light acai bowl at breakfast, treating themselves to an indulgent waffle-meets-croissant hybrid or signature pancake dish, or want to opt for a gourmet sandwich or a flavour-packed salad at lunch, there’s something for every taste and time of day. Open daily from 7am to 8pm.

Have a steak day

Mado Turkish Restaurant is offering a tempting steak option for all its patrons - one starter (soups, salads or cold appetizer) paired with your choice of steak (options include Atrikot steak and Asado steak, among others) for just Dh99.

The offer is valid on Mondays and Tuesdays after 2pm. Call 04 2222 338.

Experience an interactive dialogue through art

The ongoing Revival of Aesthetics 2.0 exhibition is drawing art lovers with its interactive dialogue between ancient tradition and futuristic technology. It features the work of digital media artist Orkhan Mammadov. As both an art-tech visionary and cultural preservationist, Mammadov is known for using visual effects and virtual realities to draw attention to the importance of honouring cultural history and heritage in an increasingly modern world.

With Revival of Aesthetics 2.0 he explores this signature trope further, this time drawing on the Eastern custom of carpet weaving. Mammadov uses modern technology - data painting techniques, thread simulation and colour data - as tools for both celebrating and reinventing the ancient skill, while simultaneously examining the potentially problematic issue of relying on data as a source of artistic inspiration. Exhibition entry is priced at Dh100. Till February 20, 10am-6pm, at kanvas, Al Khayat Avenue, Al Quoz.

Head over to the Sheikh Zayed Festival

You can experience many entertaining shows at the ongoing festival, most notably the Emirates Fountain and Laser Shows, which have been further developed with content upgrades to delight audiences of all ages.

Other must-see elements include the Heritage Village and the Global Civilization Parade. The festival - whose objective is to preserve national identity by highlighting the depth of Emirati cultural heritage and to pass it on to future generations - runs till March 18 in Abu Dhabi’s Al Wathba region.

Take in spectacular sights of Dubai

Have you seen The Viewing Point at Dubai Creek Harbour yet? The eye-catching, 70-metre structure spans out over Dubai Creek, with a 26m cantilever projecting out over the water.

Take advantage of the cool weather and head on over to this walkway that offers a magnificent vista of the Dubai Creek and surrounding areas, and unique views of Downtown Dubai’s incredible skyline.