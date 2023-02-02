Around the UAE: Six things to do on February 2

From art exhibitions and new dining options to musical performances, there's plenty to do in the country today

By CT Desk Published: Thu 2 Feb 2023, 10:02 AM Last updated: Thu 2 Feb 2023, 10:16 AM

Whether you're an art aficionado, looking for a new restaurant to try, or interested in exploring the heritage of the UAE and witnessing a great musical performance mixing traditional and modern tunes, there is plenty to do in the country today.

Guy Bourdin exhibition

Expanding its curated art category, THAT Concept Store debuts its newest art venture in the run-up to art month in Dubai by bringing the extraordinary artwork of Guy Bourdin to the region, in partnership with fine art e-commerce platform ap8.art. The Guy Bourdin exhibition includes 17 large format hand-printed and framed photographs by the universally revered French artist and fashion photographer. From today till March 7.

Abu Dhabi Police Music Band performance

The Sheikh Zayed Festival features daily performances of heritage music, excellently performed by the Abu Dhabi Police Music Band. The roaming music shows are divided into three categories of military, heritage and string quartet, and traditional musical instruments such as bagpipes, Arabic drums, tuba and flute are used.

Experience many famous pieces that reflect Emirati heritage as well as popular global music. The Festival runs till March 18, in Abu Dhabi’s Al Wathba region.

Miss Lily’s Foreign & Yard Thursdays

Looking to spice up Thursday nights in Dubai? Search no further than Miss Lily's at The Sheraton Grand Hotel. Every Thursday from 7pm until late, the hotspot is bringing the Caribbean vibe to Dubai with its Foreign + Yard special offer. For Dh220, guests can enjoy a mouth-watering menu featuring the best of Caribbean cuisine, including

Beef, Chicken, or Callaloo Patties, and some authentic Curry Goat served with Irish potatoes, carrot, peas, steamed roti, with fluffy jasmine rice to balance out the heat. Miss Lily’s is also serving up a selection of four refreshing beverages to wash it all down. To really set the Caribbean mood, they've got DJ Crown Prince and Mr. Levier spinning some sweet reggae and soca beats all night long. Call 04 3562900.

Beachfront feast

Situated on the vibrant beachfront of Jumeirah Beach Hotel, Nuska Beach opens as the latest hotspot in town for breezy casual lunches, picturesque sundowners and late-night feasts. Guests can enjoy small or large sharing plates bursting with fresh ingredients and championing local produce.

Highlights from the small plates include the Ocean to Earth Tartare with Tuna Tartare and Wagyu Beef in a Black Truffle Sauce, Moules Frites, Sauteed Shrimps, Crispy Eggplant Salad and the Nuska Smoked Salmon Salad. Hero dishes served straight from the live grill feature The Nuska Steak, Chateaubriand Steak, Tomahawk, Harissa Charred Octopus and Market Fresh Fish. Call 800 323 232 or contact restaurants@jumeirah.com

Palace Pop-Up in Abu Dhabi

Emirates Palace has launched new initiatives to support Emirati entrepreneurs by providing kiosks to showcase their products.

Take a journey through the variety of diverse gifts of the atrium and also learn more about local cultures. The Palace Pop-Up is open every day, located at the left side corner after the main entrance to the hotel.

Al Qattara Murals in Al Ain

Twenty UAE-based artists have made their mark at Al Ain’s Al Qattara Arts Centre as part of the third edition of Al Qattara Murals. This year’s exhibition has the theme of ‘Under the Sea’.

The artists are: Saggaf Al Hashemi, Atma Al Dhaheri, Sarwa Abdulrahman, Zainab Al Hashemi, Reem Al Mazrouei, Fatima Jawad, Karim Tamerji, Ahmed Al Mahri, Assran Abdelfattah, Malak Al Ajou, Ali Hammad, Snehita Gehlot, Anas Sawalem, Ali Kashwani, Rashid Al Mulla, Charlie Rana Villagracia, Liudmila Panenkova, Farida Yahya, Claude Habib and Kais Al Sha'er. Visitors can view the murals on display at Al Qattara Arts Centre daily from 9am-8pm. The exhibition will continue till January 6, 2024, and is free to enter.