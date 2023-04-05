Around the UAE: Six things to do on April 5

From Iftar offers to a Spring Camp for kids, check out these things to do around the country today

By CT Desk Published: Wed 5 Apr 2023, 9:41 AM Last updated: Wed 5 Apr 2023, 10:00 AM

Spring Camp for kids

Aventura Parks is running a Spring Camp featuring educational activities for kids till April 7. Little ones aged 5-12 can enjoy a full day of learning and educational play through nature. Discover, learn, play, and engage physically and mentally with a host of activities including animal care, survival skills, arts and crafts, as well as the zipline across the Ghaf tree forest. Dh265 for daily camp, inclusive of park access, unlimited water, and a gate fee entry to Mushrif Park. From 9am to 6pm. For bookings, call 052 624 5007.

Comedy Nigh at Mogao

Relax and unwind with your loved ones at Mogao in Dubai Silicon Oasis. The restaurant is hosting a Comedy Night on April 5, from 9pm till 11pm where comedians will take centre stage and visitors can experience the joy and thrill of comedy with delicious pan-Asian dishes and hand-crafted beverages. No entry fee, no minimum spend. Call 0 56 662 5255 to make reservations.

Iftar at The London Project

Enjoy a specially curated menu for Iftar, served with breathtaking views of the waterfront at The London Project, Bluewaters. The Iftar menu includes a delicious three-course meal and a side salad. Highlights from the menu include Chicken Skewers, Grilled Australian Black Angus Sirloin, Chocolate Fondant, and more. Priced at Dh198 per person. For reservations, call 054 306 1822.

Iftar and Suhoor at Little Lahore

Celebrate the spirit of Ramadan with Little Lahore’s specially curated menu for the Holy Month, featuring a delectable variety of dishes in its buffet every day at Iftar. The Iftar buffet at the JLT venue, available daily from sunset till 8.30pm, features Dahi Ballay, mixed Pakoras, barbequed Mutton Ribs, Chicken Achari Handi, Biryani, naans, Jalebis, Gulab Jamuns, and a lot more. Dh90 per person, and Dh40 for kids. Call 04 441 4270.

Try Ramadan-themed sweets and beverages

Yamanote Atelier is offering a range of delectable sharing boxes and oriental beverages this Ramadan. The renowned Japanese bakery in Dubai has curated four sharing boxes featuring both sweet and savoury bites as well as a series of oriental drinks, made for sharing. Star items from the boxes include the Labneh with Black Garlic Bites, Falafel Balls, Yamanote Rose Croissant Minis, Kunafa Croissant Minis, and so much more. The Ramadan offerings are available until April 23 and can be ordered from any of Yamanote’s locations across Dubai.

Celebrate culture at DIFC's Sculpture Park

Head to DIFC’s Sculpture Park to engage in post-Iftar relaxation and activities with family and friends during Ramadan. Visitors can check out the several sculptures and art installations in the open-air area of Sculpture Park around the iconic Gate Building. The park also features a dramatic lighting at night that is designed to enhance key art works like Natalie Clark’s grand sculpture, ‘Spirit of Hathor’, Lorenzo Quinn’s modern icon ‘Love Dubai’, and Emre Yusufi’s playful ‘Hercules the DJ.’ Visitors can also end their fast or eat during Suhoor in many restaurants available at DIFC. Available until September 30.