Around the UAE: Five things to do on January 17

From a fantastic new vantage point to a game of golf, high tea and more, here's what you can get up to today

By CT Desk Published: Tue 17 Jan 2023, 9:28 AM Last updated: Tue 17 Jan 2023, 9:35 AM

Winter Love Island screening

Put all your eggs in one basket with a special Winter Love Island viewing party at the Cheeky Camel today. Head down to the JLT venue to watch the newest group of beautiful men and women enter the South African villa, ready to entertain all winter long. Islanders can take advantage of the Cheeky Camel’s Happy Hour from 5pm to 9pm with house drinks for Dh30 and cocktails for Dh35. Feeling hungry? You’re going to (Casa) Amore the A La Carte menu (featuring delicious Veganuary options), or the weekly steak night offer will be available, where you can order a 250gm tenderloin, rib eye or sirloin steak, served with mouth-watering sides of confit vine tomatoes, roast garlic and chips plus a glass of grape for Dh149. Call 04 3560574.

Play more

Celebrate Topgolf’s second anniversary with a Buy One Get One Deal. Buy one hour of game play and get your second hour free. From 10am-1am. At Emirates Golf Club. Call 04 3719999.

High tea time

Bombay Bungalow’s recently launched high tea includes smashing ‘desi’ hits with a unique twist, from melt-in-the-mouth butter chicken quiche, savoury Bombay chutney sandwiches, to mushroom gujiya, home-made paneer pakoras, apple crumble tarts, Mysore pak, and gooey chocolate samosas. Priced at Dh65. From 3.30 to 6pm daily. At The Beach Mall, JBR. Call 04 4270758.

Believe it or not at Global Village

Delivering a world where ‘different’ rules and bursting full of eye-catching oddities, Ripley's Believe It or Not! returns to Global Village for its fourth year, with over 250 unbelievable and incredible displays from around the world. There are 27 new exhibits, including a 14-foot-long killer crocodile, a matchstick model containing over one million matchsticks, and even Cristiano Ronaldo’s ‘money legs’! New Heroes Gallery showcases movie memorabilia from iconic films as well as superheroes including Spider-Man, Captain America, Hulk, Dr. Strange, and more. Other not to be missed attractions include Dark Gallery in the Chamber of Horrors, Ripley's Marvelous Mirror Maze, and Ripley’s Moving Theater 4D.

Enjoy spectacular views

Dubai has a stunning new location to take in some of the city’s most spectacular sights in the form of The Viewing Point at Dubai Creek Harbour. The eye-catching, 70-metre structure spans out over Dubai Creek, with a 26m cantilever projecting out over the water giving unobstructed views across the Creek towards Downtown Dubai and back inland between the Address Grand twin towers. The new focal point is one of the key elements of the Dubai Creek Harbour masterplan, and has been designed to seamlessly blend in with its surroundings. Its positioning at the end of one of the area’s most populated pedestrian walkways will ensure significant footfall to one of the city’s most creative structures and one which will allow time for stunning photography and videos clips – it is perfect for anyone looking for that idyllic Instagram post. Standing 11.65m above the water level, the walkway offers a magnificent vista of the Dubai Creek and surrounding areas, and unique views of Downtown Dubai’s incredible skyline. The Viewing Point at Dubai Creek Harbour is now open and can be enjoyed free of charge by both residents and visitors.