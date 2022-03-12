Around the UAE: Enjoy your Saturday with these activities around town

From Lil Pump concert to Kokan Mela at Mamzar, UAE has a lot in store this Saturday

By CT Desk Published: Sat 12 Mar 2022, 10:26 AM

UB40 at Expo

In its final month, Expo 2020 is making sure the world fair has a stellar line up of stars. The latest event will take visitors for a night of nostalgic tunes. The 80’s legendary English reggae band, UB40 will be performing at Al Wasl Avenue on Saturday at 9.30pm. The show will also be available to stream online. The band is set to sing their greatest hits including I Got You Babe and I Can’t Help Falling In Love With You for fans to sing their hearts out.

Talent Show at the mall

2021 America’s Got Talent’s Semi-Finalist Peter Rosalita, who won 2019 BurJuman Mall’s Rising Stars title is set to revisit the mall for a special performance. The little one who won the hearts of the judges and millions across the world with his beautiful voice will be present at the season three of BurJuman Mall’s Rising Stars Talent show taking place on Saturday, March 12 from 6.30pm-9pm.

Lil Pump at Soho Garden Meydan

The popular party hub at Soho Garden Meydan is back in action with live music and loads of fun. With American rapper Lil Pump in the house, the vibes at the London-inspired outdoor bar are set to be even more immaculate. The artist will treat the crowd with his viral hits like Gucci Gang. The venue is without a doubt, lively and full of atmosphere even during the weekdays, so book your table in advance to avoid disappointment. The show starts at 10pm.

EMAAR Polo Cup 2022

One of the most prestigious polo tournaments in the UAE, Emaar Polo Cup 2022 will rope in the sport enthusiasts from across the world. Today, the third edition of the tournament will begin from 2.00pm-5.00pm at Dubai Polo & Equestrian Club. Visitors can also expect lavish brunches starting from Dh325 per person, and a chance to win exciting prizes.

Kokan Mela

Celebrate Kokani (a western Indian coastal region) food, tradition, and culture in Dubai at the Kokan Mela (fair) at Mamzar Park from 3pm today. The free-to-attend ‘Mela’ will feature authentic Kokani delicacies like Sandan, Khajuri, and more alongside Indian seafood dishes from Vasai Local, the only Koli cuisine restaurant in Dubai.