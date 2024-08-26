Arjun Rampal, Bipasha Basu react to journalist Nari Hira's death

Published: Mon 26 Aug 2024, 12:41 PM Last updated: Mon 26 Aug 2024, 12:42 PM

Bollywood actors Arjun Rampal and Bipasha Basu have expressed their deep sorrow over the death of veteran journalist and film producer Nari Hira.

Hira, who was the founder of and editor of Stardust Magazine, passed away on August 23. He was 86 years old.

Taking to his Instagram account on Saturday, Rampal posted a series of pictures with Hira.

The pictures included memories of their time together, including events and portraits of the late media mogul.

Along with the pictures, he added a heartfelt caption that read, "Heartbroken. A legend in publishing left us today. Dear Nari Hira, who revolutionised publishing in India from Stardust to Society. Magna publishing into an institution. Who was the heart of media, yet still managed to keep away from all the show biz. You will truly be missed my dear friend. Rest in peace. You will live on in our hearts. #RIPNariHira"

Basu also expressed her shock and sadness upon hearing the news.

She shared a picture on her Instagram stories from an event where she stood alongside Hira.