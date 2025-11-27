  • search in Khaleej Times
close button

Thu, Nov 27, 2025 | Jumada al-Thani 6, 1447 | Fajr 05:23 | DXB weather-sun.svg28.3°C

Arijit Singh, AR Rahman, Rishab Sharma set for UAE concert series

Singh will kick off Pantheon Development’s new Icon Series with a concert at Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi on December 19; Rahman to perform at the same venue on January 23, 2026

Published: Thu 27 Nov 2025, 3:07 PM

Top Stories

UAE National Day: Ultimate guide to celebrating Eid Al Etihad

UAE National Day: Ultimate guide to celebrating Eid Al Etihad

Petrofac confirms UAE operations running normally after employee layoffs

Petrofac confirms UAE operations running normally after employee layoffs

UAE President pardons nearly 3,000 prisoners ahead of Union Day

UAE President pardons nearly 3,000 prisoners ahead of Union Day

Hotshot Indian playback singer Arijit Singh will kick off Pantheon Development’s new Icon Series with a concert at Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi on December 19. 

Grammy winner AR Rahman will perform at the same venue on January 23 next year, followed by sitarist Rishab Sharma at Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai on January 31.

Recommended For You

Army officers say they have seized power in Guinea-Bissau

Army officers say they have seized power in Guinea-Bissau

India bets on homegrown AI with launch of Atomesus

India bets on homegrown AI with launch of Atomesus

Ajman Titans' dream run continues in Abu Dhabi T10

Ajman Titans' dream run continues in Abu Dhabi T10

UAE President adviser welcomes US efforts to end Sudan war, condemns atrocities

UAE President adviser welcomes US efforts to end Sudan war, condemns atrocities

4 cheques to 12 instalments: Monthly rent payments trend in UAE

4 cheques to 12 instalments: Monthly rent payments trend in UAE

 

Pantheon Development, a Dubai-based real estate developer, said the seven-part concert series is part of its plan to introduce cultural and community programmes alongside its property projects. More artistes and dates will be announced later.

Founder Kalpesh Kinariwala said the initiative aims to create public events that encourage community engagement.

The Icon Series launches as the company moves ahead with several major developments, including groundbreaking on One RAK Central in Ras Al Khaimah, construction of VOXA, a Dh800 million mixed-use project in Jumeirah Village Triangle and a new MoU with NBCC, a Government of India enterprise, to collaborate on future projects in the UAE.

Pantheon Development said the concerts will run alongside its ongoing construction and community-focused activities.