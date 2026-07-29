Ariana Grande sues hackers over years of leaked songs, videos and private content

Ariana Grande has filed a lawsuit against anonymous hackers she says have spent years stealing and leaking her unreleased music, private photos and behind-the-scenes footage, according to Variety.

The lawsuit, filed in Los Angeles County Superior Court, names "John Doe 1" and "John Does 2 through 100" as defendants while Grande's legal team works to identify those allegedly responsible.

According to court documents reviewed by Variety, the defendants are accused of illegally accessing digital accounts and devices belonging to photographers, producers and other collaborators through hacking and phishing schemes to obtain unreleased material.

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The complaint alleges the stolen content includes unreleased songs, demo recordings, music video footage, behind-the-scenes content and photoshoot outtakes that were never intended for public release. According to the lawsuit, some of the material was later distributed online and sold for profit.

Variety reported that the lawsuit claims 45 unreleased Ariana Grande songs were leaked in 2023 alone. It also alleges that hundreds of files have been leaked since the singer launched her music career in 2011.

The filing outlines several alleged security breaches over the years. Grande claims hackers gained access to a photographer's Dropbox account in 2019, accessed a producer's mobile device in 2020 to steal unreleased masters and studio footage, and later used phishing schemes by impersonating one of her photographers to obtain additional unpublished material.

Grande is seeking damages, the return of any stolen content and court orders preventing any further distribution of the material. She is also asking the court to help identify those behind the alleged hacking operation.

A source familiar with the case told People that the lawsuit is about more than recovering stolen files.

"Artists deserve the right to control how and when their art is shared with the world," the source said, adding that the legal action is also intended to discourage similar attacks on other creators.

The lawsuit marks Grande's most significant legal effort yet to combat years of leaks that she says have affected both her work and her personal privacy.