Ariana Grande to step back after 'Eternal Sunshine' tour amid health scrutiny

Ariana Grande is set to take a break from public appearances after wrapping up her Eternal Sunshine tour, with her team citing the "endless, ongoing public scrutiny" surrounding the singer's health and appearance.

In a statement shared with People, Grande's representative confirmed that the Grammy-winning singer will "take a step back from visibility" once the tour concludes in London on September 1.

"Ariana will be taking a step back from visibility after she completes the Eternal Sunshine Tour," the representative said.

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"She looks forward to finishing the tour and ending it on a high note, both healthily and happily, and then taking a much-deserved break from public-facing work and appearances, which has led to endless, ongoing public scrutiny."

The statement added that Grande has "loved every minute" of the tour and remains grateful for the support of her fans.

The announcement comes days after the release of Grande's "Petal" music video, which reignited online discussion about the singer's physical appearance.

Fans and several public figures expressed concern on social media, while others urged people to stop speculating about her health.

As part of her decision to step back, Grande has also withdrawn from the upcoming London revival of Stephen Sondheim's Sunday in the Park with George, where she had been expected to star alongside Jonathan Bailey. Producers said the production will move forward, with a replacement to be announced at a later date.

Grande has previously spoken out against public commentary about her body, urging people to be more mindful when discussing others' appearances.

Her representative stressed that the singer intends to complete the remainder of the tour before taking time away from the spotlight, describing the break as an opportunity to focus on her well-being after an intense period of touring and public attention.