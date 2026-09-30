Ariana Grande thanks fans as ‘Petal’ celebrates two months since release

Ariana Grande is celebrating two months since the release of Petal, sharing a message of thanks with fans as she reflected on her latest album.

The singer marked the milestone on Instagram on September 30, two months after Petal was released on July 31.

Ariana reflected on the weeks since the album arrived and said she remains “so deeply proud” of the project.

She also thanked listeners for the way they have embraced Petal and continued to support the album since its release.

Petal is Ariana’s eighth studio album and features 13 tracks, including its lead single Hate That I Made You Love Me.

The album debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 following its release and also reached the top of the UK albums chart.

Its success continued with Hate That I Made You Love Me, which became Ariana’s 10th No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100.

The song has also continued to pick up recognition since its release. Earlier this week, Ariana won two awards for the track at the 2026 MTV Video Music Awards, taking home Song of Summer and Best Visual Effects.

She had entered the ceremony with several nominations, including Video of the Year, Artist of the Year, Best Pop, Best Direction, Best Cinematography and Best Editing.

Two months after its release, Petal has also continued to appear across several Billboard charts, including returning to the top of the Vinyl Albums chart.

The anniversary coincides with another release for the album, with Japanese CD editions of Petal arriving on September 30 in both standard and deluxe versions.

Ariana’s latest post, however, kept the focus on the fans who have continued listening to and supporting the album over the past two months.