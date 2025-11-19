Ariana Grande opens up on possibility of 'Wicked 3'

Actor and singer Ariana Grande shared a video on Instagram that showed her and her Wicked: For Good co-star, Cynthia Erivo, discussing the movie at a recent panel.

"You mentioned 'farewell tour.' If we've learned anything from Cher, we can count on there always being another farewell tour," Grande joked in the video. "So I don't think anyone's going anywhere."

"Was that a confirmation of Wicked 3 just now?" a moderator on the panel asked Grande, as quoted by People.

"No, no, I don't know," Grande added. "I mean, first of all, I know that there's a great peace that's coming along with this coming out, and I think there's a peace that's felt, because people will finally get to know the full truth of these women."

The actress said she feels "relieved people will finally get to see and know and love" her character, Glinda, in full when For Good, the second part of the film adaptation of the Broadway musical Wicked, is released.

"That feels like a big relief," Grande said. "But first of all, no one's going anywhere. We're not saying goodbye to anything. These characters will be a part of our hearts always. They've changed our lives irrevocably and permanently, and I'm so grateful for that."

"It makes me really emotional, I'll see a little kid and they'll say, 'Glinda!' That's going to be the rest of our lives," she added. "I get choked up saying it, but I think I will miss this particular work. The work that we were able to do together was really special and really challenging in the most delicious ways," according to People.

While Universal, the studio behind the Wicked movies, has yet to announce follow-ups to For Good, there are potentially more stories from The Land of Oz to adapt for the big screen. L Frank Baum, who wrote The Wonderful Wizard of Oz in the 1900s, published 14 books in the Oz book series in the early 20th century.

"I think on a personal level and as an artist who really loves just making things, I think that spark of connection to my craft was also pretty disconnected for a little while," Grande said of her time making Wicked. "I think, I didn't expect to go here tonight, I'm so sorry, but it really felt safe again to fall in love with creating, and maybe I was being seen for the first time."

"And also just being able to do it with Cynthia, who I have a lifelong sister in, was absolutely the greatest gift of my life," she added of her friendship with Erivo. "It couldn't have been anyone else," reported People.