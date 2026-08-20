Ariana Grande granted subpoena power to identify alleged unreleased music leakers

Ariana Grande has been granted permission to subpoena social media platforms and other third parties as she seeks to identify people accused of stealing and leaking her unreleased music, photos and videos.

A Los Angeles County Superior Court judge granted the singer expedited subpoena power this week, allowing her legal team to seek information from platforms allegedly used by those behind the leaks.

The move comes after Ariana filed a lawsuit in July, 2026 against unidentified defendants.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp channels.

The legal action could allow Ariana to obtain account, subscriber and login information that may help reveal the identities of those involved.

Platforms allegedly linked to the distribution of her stolen material include Instagram, TikTok, YouTube, X and Discord, while PayPal and Cash App were allegedly used for transactions.

Ariana is not accusing any of the companies of wrongdoing.

According to Rolling Stone, which obtained the court's minute order, Judge Mark H. Epstein waived the usual waiting period because Ariana cannot notify defendants whose identities remain unknown.

Her lawyers argued that delays could allow further theft or distribution of her work and increase the risk that information needed to identify those responsible could disappear.

The lawsuit alleges that hackers targeted digital accounts and devices belonging to people who work with Ariana, including photographers and producers, to gain access to private material such as unreleased masters, demos and recording-session footage.

It claims that 45 unreleased songs were stolen and leaked in 2023 alone and that hundreds of similar leaks have occurred since Ariana began her music career in 2011.

Her legal team says a multi-year investigation has failed to identify those allegedly responsible.

Among Ariana's best-known leaked tracks was “Fantasize”, which circulated online in 2023.

During a February 2024 interview with the Zach Sang Show, she explained that the song had been written for a television project rather than one of her own albums.

Ariana has previously spoken about her frustration over unreleased music being shared without her permission. The latest court order gives her legal team a way to seek records that could potentially identify the people behind the anonymous accounts.

The lawsuit remains ongoing, and the allegations have not been proven in court. The case is due back in court on January 25, 2027, for a status hearing.