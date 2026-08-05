Ariana Grande addresses fans on hiatus as Piers Morgan says 'back off'

Ariana Grande has reassured fans that her decision to step away from the spotlight after her Eternal Sunshine tour is one she made long before the recent wave of online speculation about her appearance, insisting that the break is a positive and carefully considered choice rather than a reaction to criticism.

The Grammy-winning singer spoke directly to concertgoers during a recent show, days after her team confirmed she would take a hiatus from public facing work once her tour concludes in London on September 1.

"I just wanted to speak to my friends directly tonight because I love you so much," Ariana told the audience. "It means a lot to me to be able to let you know how I'm feeling and not let the world decide what I'm projecting."

She explained that the decision had been made "a long time ago" and was not an impulsive response to recent headlines.

"The announcement that was made yesterday was not a reactive or impulsive thing," she said. "It's a plan that I had quietly made a long time ago."

Ariana also acknowledged that fans had been worried the relentless online negativity was affecting her, but said that wasn't the reason behind her hiatus.

"I heard that my fans were worried that negativity was ruining things for me, but that could not be more the flip opposite," she said.

"Multiple things can be true at the same time. Boundaries need to be set. Human beings can need a break sometimes. And also, this can be and will continue to be the greatest experience of my professional career."

According to a statement from Ariana's representative, the singer plans to step back from public appearances after completing the Eternal Sunshine tour, following what was described as "endless, ongoing public scrutiny" surrounding her health and appearance.

Her team said she wants to finish the tour "healthily and happily" before taking "a much deserved break" from the public eye, while emphasizing that she has loved performing throughout the tour and remains grateful for the support of her fans.

The announcement came shortly after the release of Ariana's Petal music video, which once again sparked intense online discussion about her physical appearance.

While many fans expressed concern, others urged people to stop speculating about the singer's health, noting that Ariana has repeatedly asked the public not to comment on people's bodies.

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As part of her hiatus, Ariana also withdrew from the upcoming London revival of Stephen Sondheim's Sunday in the Park with George, where she had been expected to star alongside Jonathan Bailey.

Broadcaster Piers Morgan was among the public figures who came to Ariana's defense, urging online critics to leave the singer alone.

"I've no idea what's going on with Ariana Grande but I do know, after spending a random evening with her in a Beverly Hills restaurant a few years ago, that she's a genuinely great person: intelligent, funny, engaging, and of course, supremely talented," Morgan wrote.

"Fame at her pop superstar level can be a very difficult and lonely place. So, I urge all the trolls currently making her life a misery with this constant chuntering about her appearance to back off and give her the space she needs to sort herself out."

While Ariana made it clear that her hiatus was planned well in advance, the singer has also been dealing with other pressures behind the scenes.

She recently filed a lawsuit against anonymous hackers accused of stealing and leaking unreleased songs, private photos and behind-the-scenes footage over several years.

Court documents allege that 45 unreleased tracks leaked in 2023 alone, while hundreds of files have reportedly been distributed without authorization since the start of her career.

The lawsuit seeks damages, the return of stolen material and court orders preventing any further distribution, with Ariana's legal team also attempting to identify those responsible.

Although the legal battle adds to a challenging period, neither Ariana nor her representatives have linked the lawsuit to her decision to take a break.

Instead, the singer has emphasized that the hiatus was a long-standing plan aimed at setting healthy boundaries after an intense period of touring and public visibility.

For now, Ariana says she is focused on enjoying the remainder of the Eternal Sunshine tour before stepping away from the spotlight for some well-earned time off.