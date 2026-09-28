Ariana Grande wins two MTV VMAs for ‘Hate That I Made You Love Me’

Ariana Grande took home two awards at the 2026 MTV Video Music Awards for her single Hate That I Made You Love Me.

The singer won Song of Summer and Best Visual Effects for the track at the ceremony, held at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles on September 27. MTV confirmed both wins in its official winners list.

The wins came after Ariana entered the night with seven nominations, including Video of the Year, Artist of the Year, Best Pop, Best Direction, Best Cinematography, Best Editing and Best Visual Effects.

Hate That I Made You Love Me was later added to the Song of Summer category, bringing the track's total to eight nominations.

Song of Summer was decided through fan voting on MTV's Instagram Stories, with Ariana competing against artists including Taylor Swift, Sabrina Carpenter, Bruno Mars, Ella Langley and Olivia Rodrigo.

The second win came in Best Visual Effects, where the music video was up against releases from Jisoo and Zayn, Madonna, PinkPantheress and Zara Larsson, Raye and Taylor Swift.

The music video for Hate That I Made You Love Me was released in June and stars Justin Long alongside Ariana. Directed by Christian Breslauer, the video features visual effects by Mathematic.

The song is the lead single from Ariana's latest album, Petal, and was released in May ahead of the album.

While Ariana was also nominated for some of the night's biggest awards, including Video of the Year and Artist of the Year, her two wins came for Hate That I Made You Love Me. Taylor Swift took home Video of the Year, while Madonna won Artist of the Year.