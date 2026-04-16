Ariana Grande announces new movie ‘Focker-In-Law’, trailer drops

The trailer of Ariana Grande, Robert De Niro, and Ben Stiller starrer 'Focker in Law' is finally out, offering a glimpse into a fun-filled family drama in this John Hamburg directorial.

The film’s lead trio took to the CinemaCon stage as Universal Pictures unveiled the first trailer to exhibitors, with Ariana Grande starring as the girlfriend of Ben Stiller’s son, played by Skyler Gisondo, Variety reported.

The original film, Meet the Parents, followed Greg Focker (Stiller) as he navigated a series of awkward encounters while trying to win over his girlfriend’s father (Robert De Niro) before proposing. The film became a blockbuster, grossing $330 million worldwide, and went on to spawn two sequels ahead of this latest instalment.

"I guess you could say I'm the new De Niro of the franchise," a solo Stiller explained on stage at The Colosseum at Caesar's Palace, reported Variety.

In the trailer, Grande's Olivia Jones is the loving girlfriend of Gisondo's Henry. A natural overachiever, Olivia tells the family (including Stiller's onscreen wife Teri Polo) that she trained as an FBI hostage negotiator and is intent on using her skills to free her boyfriend from a codependent relationship with Stiller.

Worse for old Greg Focker, the entire family is obsessed with Henry's new girlfriend. The trailer concludes with a hilarious bicycle race between Ben Stiller and Ariana Grande.

Universal Pictures shared the teaser on Instagram on Thursday. The movie will hit theatres on the occasion of Thanksgiving.