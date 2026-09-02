Ariana Grande ends 'Eternal Sunshine' Tour in London before planned hiatus

Ariana Grande has concluded her 'Eternal Sunshine' Tour, marking the beginning of her planned break from the public eye.

The 33 year old singer performed the final show of her 41 date tour at London’s O2 Arena on September 1, where she became emotional while thanking fans for their support.

“This has been such an extraordinary experience. Thank you for ten beautiful London shows and for forty one incredible tour shows,” Ariana told the crowd.

“I have the best fans in the entire world,” she continued. “I have loved every minute of this with you all, and I just want to make sure I express how grateful I am.”

She ended her message by reflecting on how far she and her fans have come together.

“From my side, all the way from Honeymoon Avenue to Hampstead. Thank you.”

Ahead of her final London shows, Ariana revealed on Instagram Stories that she was recovering from a deep cut on her foot, forcing her to swap her signature platform heels for more comfortable footwear.

She reassured fans that she was recovering and continued with both performances.

The final show also marked the beginning of Ariana’s planned break from public facing work, which she confirmed in August.

Her representative told People that Ariana would be “taking a step back from visibility” and wanted to finish the tour “healthily and happily” before beginning a break from public appearances.

Ariana later addressed the decision herself during a concert in Chicago, explaining that the break had been planned well in advance.

“The announcement that was made yesterday was not a reactive or impulsive thing,” she said, adding that it was a decision she had “quietly made a long time ago”.

She said the decision came from a thoughtful place and was about setting boundaries rather than reacting to online criticism.