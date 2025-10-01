Are Karan Johar, Malaika Arora teaming up for new project?

Bollywood stars Karan Johar and Malaika Arora are coming together with an interesting collaboration.

In a recent promo, Karan and Malaika could be seen talking over the phone in a cryptic manner, emphasising on the sound of "Kaching Kaching".

Without divulging many details, Karan teases to reveal more in the coming days as he says, "Wanna know what the Kaching is all about? Stay tuned."

"Kaching! It's not a sound, it's a takeover. #KachingKaching #BigIdeasBigMoney #WhenFashionMeetsMoney," the filmmaker wrote in the caption.

With the cryptic call, playful banter, and that golden phrase "Kaching Kaching", they've triggered a wave of speculation that's taken over timelines across platforms.

The teaser video has definitely set the tone for something exciting on the horizon, without giving away much.

Johar's latest collaboration arrives on the heels of his National Award win at the 71st National Film Awards. He received the honour for Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, which bagged the National Award for Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment.

Johar, while expressing gratitude to the jury, said, "I am ecstatic and overwhelmed to win the national award for a film exceptionally close to my heart.... I continue to be humbled by the enormous love the film continues to receive."

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani starred Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in lead roles. It hit the theatres on July 28, 2023.

The movie also featured veteran actors Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, and Shabana Azmi, alongside Tota Roy Chowdhury, Churni Ganguly, Aamir Bashir, and Kshitee Jog.