Are Kanye West and Bianca Censori getting a divorce?

American rapper Kanye West (Photo by AFP)
American rapper Kanye West and his wife, Bianca Censori, are possibly getting divorced, reported celebrity news website TMZ.
The couple has been married for almost two years.
TMZ quotes several sources close to the couple confirming the split.
Amid the rumours, Censori has headed to Australia to spend time with her family.
Apparently the rapper, who also goes by Ye, has been telling people he wants to live in the Japanese capital of Tokyo and divorce Censori.
However, their spokesperson, Milo Yiannopoulos, is yet to make a comment to media.
The couple was last seen together on September 20 while on a shopping spree.
West, who is 47 years old, and Censori secretly married in December 2022, before even confirming they were dating. After the nuptials, however, they were constantly seen side by side.
If they do split up, this will be West’s second divorce; he was married to Kim Kardashian from May 2014 to March 2, 2022. The reality TV star and rapper have four children together: North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm.
Censori is a 29-year-old Australian architect and model.
