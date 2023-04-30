Are Arjun Rampal, Gabriella Demetriades expecting their second child?

The couple welcomed their first child Arik Rampal in 2019

Published: Sun 30 Apr 2023, 9:34 AM

Actor Arjun Rampal's model girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades on Saturday hinted at a second pregnancy with a cryptic post.

Taking to Instagram, Gabriella shared a couple of pictures from her photoshoot. In the pictures, she can be seen flaunting her baby bump in a beautiful orange gown. The model wore her own clothing line Deme for the shoot.

Sharing the pictures, she wrote, "Reality or AI ? Shot by @taras84 creatively directed by us."

As soon as the post was uploaded, the model's fans and industry friends shared their thoughts in the comment section.

Arjun Rampal reacted with heart emojis.

Actor Amy Jackson wrote, "Oh my loveeee!! So so happy for you and your beautiful family."

Actor Kajal Aggarwal wrote, "Congratulations."

Arjun and Gabriella have been in a relationship for a while now. They met through mutual friends back in 2018 and started dating each other after a few months. In 2019, the couple welcomed their son Arik Rampal together.

Arjun has two daughters, Mahikaa Rampal and Myra Rampal, with his ex-wife Mehr Jesia. The couple officially separated in 2019.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Arjun was last seen in an action film Dhaakad opposite Kangana Ranaut, which failed to impress the audience at the box office.

In the coming months, he will be seen in Abbas Mastaan's upcoming film Penthouse alongside Bobby Deol.

Apart from this, Arjun will be seen in the sports action film Crakk.The film also stars Vidyut Jammwal and Jacqueline Fernandez. As interesting and quirky as it sounds, Crakk is going to be India's first-ever extreme sports action In the film, the actor will be seen performing a variety of extreme sports stunts and action sequences all on his own.