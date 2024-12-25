Arbaaz Khan's on first wedding anniversary: 'Thank you for your unconditional love'

Bollywood actor Arbaaz Khan is celebrating his first wedding anniversary with his wife, Shura Khan, in the most heartfelt way. The actor shared two beautiful pictures with his love Shura to mark the occasion.

The first image features the couple dressed in elegant black outfits radiating happiness, while the second picture takes fans back to their wedding day.

While sharing the photos on Instagram, the Dhol actor expressed his love and gratitude for Shura.

He wrote, "Happy anniversary Shura. Words can't express the happiness, joy and laughter you bring to our lives. Just a year of dating and then a year of marriage and it feels I've known you forever. Thank you for your unconditional love, support and care. Truly blessed."