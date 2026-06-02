Arabic stand-up is booming, but it needs deeper storytelling, says John Achkar

As Arabic stand-up comedy reaches larger audiences across streaming platforms, world tours and sold-out theatres, Lebanese comedian John Achkar believes the industry's biggest challenge is no longer visibility, but quality.

The comedian, whose stand-up special Aam Jarrib (Tryin') recently premiered on Shahid after a tour spanning 85 cities, said Arab comedy is enjoying unprecedented momentum. However, he warned that comedians must focus on developing the craft rather than chasing online fame.

"I don't think all of us are taking our art form very seriously," Achkar told Khaleej Times. "If we're just doing stand-up to be famous, there are so many other ways to get famous."

His comments come as Arabic stand-up continues to expand beyond the region, attracting audiences across Europe, North America, and Australia. Yet Achkar believes success should not be measured solely by ticket sales, social media views, or viral clips.

"The deal was never about filling rooms," he said. "There are many ways to fill a room. The difficult question is, why are you filling this room, and what do you want to say when people are sitting in it?"

For Achkar, comedy should leave audiences with something to reflect on after the laughter fades.

"I do believe in social and political change. Not necessarily that every comedian should have the same purpose, but without a reason behind what we're doing, we will be lost," he said.

The comedian pointed to a growing trend of creators relying on viral content to build careers in stand-up, arguing that online popularity does not always translate into strong live performances.

"People think that if they're going viral online, it directly translates into great shows," he said. "You can fill rooms once or twice, but the question remains: why are you doing what you're doing?"

Achkar's own journey has been closely tied to social media. After years of performing small open-mic sets in Lebanon, his breakthrough came in 2022 when a five-minute performance at the Dubai Comedy Festival generated millions of views online.

The clip transformed his career almost overnight.

"It was a sudden move from 7,000 followers to 100,000 followers," he recalled. "I remember texting my wife and saying, 'I think my life has changed.'"

The success led to international tours, larger productions and a rapidly growing fan base. But Achkar said the experience also taught him that sustained success requires far more than internet attention.

"Every day should be a laboratory," he said. "Other art forms spend years working on their craft. That's what stand-up needs if we want it to be recognised at the same level."

While he continues to experiment with English and French-language performances in Montreal, Achkar says Arabic remains the language where he feels most connected to audiences.

"I would love to perform my whole life in Arabic," he said. "In Arabic, I can go directly into the story. There is already a shared understanding with the audience."

Looking at the future of Arab comedy, Achkar remains optimistic. He believes the region has the talent and audience needed to build a thriving stand-up scene, but only if comedians remain focused on substance rather than hype.

"How many people reflected on your show on their way home?" he said. "How many people were still discussing the topics weeks later? That's how I define success."

As Arabic stand-up comedy reaches larger audiences across streaming platforms, world tours, and sold-out theatres, Lebanese comedian John Achkar believes the industry's biggest challenge is no longer visibility, but quality.

The comedian, whose stand-up special Aam Jarrib (Tryin') recently premiered on Shahid after a tour spanning 85 cities, said Arab comedy is enjoying unprecedented momentum. However, he warned that comedians must focus on developing the craft rather than chasing online fame.

"I don't think all of us are taking our art form very seriously," Achkar told Khaleej Times. "If we're just doing stand-up to be famous, there are so many other ways to get famous."

His comments come as Arabic stand-up continues to expand beyond the region, attracting audiences across Europe, North America and Australia. Yet Achkar believes success should not be measured solely by ticket sales, social media views or viral clips.

"The deal was never about filling rooms," he said. "There are many ways to fill a room. The difficult question is why are you filling this room, and what do you want to say when people are sitting in it?"

For Achkar, comedy should leave audiences with something to reflect on after the laughter fades.

"I do believe in social and political change. Not necessarily that every comedian should have the same purpose, but without a reason behind what we're doing, we will be lost," he said.

The comedian pointed to a growing trend of creators relying on viral content to build careers in stand-up, arguing that online popularity does not always translate into strong live performances.

"People think that if they're going viral online, it directly translates into great shows," he said. "You can fill rooms once or twice, but the question remains: why are you doing what you're doing?"

Achkar's own journey has been closely tied to social media. After years performing small open-mic sets in Lebanon, his breakthrough came in 2022 when a five-minute performance at the Dubai Comedy Festival generated millions of views online.

The clip transformed his career almost overnight.

"It was a sudden move from 7,000 followers to 100,000 followers," he recalled. "I remember texting my wife and saying, 'I think my life has changed.'"

The success led to international tours, larger productions and a rapidly growing fan base. But Achkar said the experience also taught him that sustained success requires far more than internet attention.

"Every day should be a laboratory," he said. "Other art forms spend years working on their craft. That's what stand-up needs if we want it to be recognised at the same level."

While he continues to experiment with English and French-language performances in Montreal, Achkar says Arabic remains the language where he feels most connected to audiences.

"I would love to perform my whole life in Arabic," he said. "In Arabic, I can go directly into the story. There is already a shared understanding with the audience."

Looking at the future of Arab comedy, Achkar remains optimistic. He believes the region has the talent and audience needed to build a thriving stand-up scene, but only if comedians remain focused on substance rather than hype.

"How many people reflected on your show on their way home?" he said. "How many people were still discussing the topics weeks later? That's how I define success."