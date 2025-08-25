Arabia’s lost treasures: New documentary explores the ancient Nabataean Kingdom

When you’ve walked through the rose-red walls of Petra, it’s easy to think you’ve seen all there is to know about the Nabataeans. But in National Geographic’s new documentary Lost Treasures of Arabia: The Nabataean Kingdom, director Dirk Verheye reminds us that this ancient civilization still has secrets to share — and some of its most breathtaking ones lie not only in Petra, but also in Hegra.

Shot entirely in Jordan and Saudi Arabia with a regional crew, the film uncovers the story of an Arabian kingdom that turned desert hardship into an empire of trade, innovation, and cultural power. From mastering complex water systems to building cities that rivalled larger kingdoms of that era, the Nabataeans are revealed as skilled engineers and visionaries whose legacy still lingers in sandstone façades and desert tombs.

The documentary is led by Dr. Laïla Nehmé — a senior researcher at France’s CNRS and former director of the Mada’in Salih Archaeological Project — whose decades of work at Hegra bring rare archaeological access and new scientific discoveries to the screen. Among the breakthroughs featured is the first-ever facial reconstruction of a Nabataean woman, a hauntingly human reminder that this was not just a kingdom of monuments, but of people.

Mysteries in the sand

For Verheye, the allure of the Nabataeans lies as much in what we don’t know as what we do. “The big question is how an entire civilisation that thrived in places like Petra and AlUla could suddenly vanish,” he says in a chat with City Times. “That mystery is incredibly compelling, both in documentary and in fiction, because it allows you to create intrigue while still uncovering real history.”

The film leans into this sense of discovery, moving from one unanswered question to the next. “We wanted to keep the audience engaged — not with a dry history lesson, but by revealing mysteries and discoveries that haven’t been seen before,” he explains.

One such discovery comes from something as small as fish bones. Found in the sands of Hegra and dating back over 2,000 years, they offered evidence of trade routes stretching far beyond the desert. “It’s fascinating, because Hegra is nowhere near the Red Sea,” Verheye says. “Yet here was proof that the Nabataeans were trading by sea as well as land.”

From stone to story

As a filmmaker rather than a historian, Verheye approached the subject with the mindset of an audience member. “If I can understand the story, then most people can,” he says. “The challenge is to make archaeology tangible, to bring stone inscriptions and ruins to life.”

Part of that challenge was solved through cinematic recreations — carefully designed sequences that evoke the world of the Nabataeans. “We wanted to show what life might have looked like, but without going too far,” he explains. “That’s why the recreations are atmospheric, without dialogue — more like snapshots that create a mood. It keeps things authentic while still being visually powerful.”

A regional story, told by the region

The production itself was as much a story of collaboration as it was of history. Working with a small team across Saudi Arabia and Jordan, Verheye relied heavily on local talent. “We didn’t have big Hollywood stuntmen,” he recalls. “For some of the recreations that focused on battle scenes in particular, we brought in guys from the local gym. We also worked with local art directors, guides, and archaeologists. That authenticity shines through.”

Even directing the archaeologists required a special touch. “They are super bright people and are super specialists in what they do. The challenge was bring it back to a language that the audience can relate to, and that it's not too jargon-heavy,” he says. “My role was to help them condense all the information on screen, to keep it accurate but also accessible for viewers.”

For all the discoveries and production challenges, one moment stands out most vividly for Verheye. “We spent nights in the desert with our crew, filming under the stars and even camping there,” he recalls. “Those nights were unforgettable, a personal connection to the landscape the Nabataeans once called home.”

Lost Treasures of Arabia: The Nabataean Kingdom premieres on National Geographic on August 27, National Geographic Abu Dhabi on August 28, and streams exclusively on Disney+ from August 29.