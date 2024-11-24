AR Rahman’s wife speaks up about divorce

Indian composer, singer, and music producer AR Rahman (Photo by AFP)

Saira Banu, AR Rahman’s wife, has spoken out in support of the world-famous composer days after news of their divorce went viral.

As numerous reports about the reasons for their split (many unkind) make headlines, Saira decided to come to Rahman’s defence.

Through her lawyer, Vandana Shah, she issued a statement, addressing the reasons behind their split. “I'm currently in Bombay and I've been physically unwell for the last couple of months. So that's the reason I just wanted to take a break from AR. I would request YouTubers, the Tamil media, please do not say anything bad against him. He's a gem of a person, the best man in the world.”

She explained that she is in Mumbai for treatment, stressing that she didn’t want to disturb anyone. Calling the Jai Ho singer a “gem of a person, she said: “He's an amazing human being, and all I would request is please just let him be the way he is. I trust him with my life. That's how much I love him, and that's how much he does. I kindly request you to stop all the false allegations against him, and God bless and my sincere prayers that we are left alone and given a space. Request you to kindly stop tarnishing his name,” she added.

The couple had been married for 29 years, when they decided to split up. They announced the separation on social media last week, with Banu issuing a statement at the time, saying: “This decision comes after significant emotional strain in their relationship. Despite their deep love for each other, the couple has found that the tensions and difficulties have created an insurmountable gap between them, one that neither party feels able to bridge at this time. Mrs Saira emphasised that she has taken this decision out of pain and agony.”

Rahman also posted a message on social media, writing: “We had hoped to reach the grand thirty, but all things, it seems, carry an unseen end. Even the throne of God might tremble at the weight of broken hearts. Yet, in this shattering, we seek meaning, though the pieces may not find their place again. To our friends, thank you for your kindness and for respecting our privacy as we walk through this fragile chapter (sic)." Some of the rumours around their split are related to an entanglement with musician Mohini Dey, who co-incidentally announced her own divorce from her husband on the day Rahman told the world he was leaving the relationship. ALSO READ: Ajay Devgn completes 33 years in Bollywood Suhana Khan wishes rumoured boyfriend Agastya Nanda on birthday