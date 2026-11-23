AR Rahman has revealed that he turned down around 10 to 12 films to focus on composing music for Ranbir Kapoor's Ramayana, a project he has been working on for nearly three years.

The Oscar-winning composer shared the details during a press conference at the International Film Festival of India in Goa on November 22, following a screening of filmmaker Bharat Bala's Banaras.

Speaking about his work on Ramayana, Rahman revealed that he had been composing music for the film for nearly three years, with some tracks going through several revisions.

"Ramayana was like from three years we've been doing... Ramayana music and the themes and everything. And some of them have like 12-13 versions," he said.

He also revealed that Ravan Tandav was among the compositions that required several changes before the final version was selected.

"The Ravan Tandav actually had 12-13 versions. And finally we found a version which everybody liked. And the process is beautiful," he explained.

Rahman added that working on the film required him to turn down several other projects to remain focused on its music.

"Because of Ramayana, I've left almost 10-12 movies just to be in the zone," he said, adding that he was proud of the decision.

ARR rejected BIG 12 films because of âRamayanaâ ð² #ARRahman #Ramayana https://t.co/8zftIGn4Gy — Karim ~ ARRâ¤ï¸ (@arr_karim) November 22, 2026

Rahman worked alongside German composer Hans Zimmer on the film's soundtrack, marking their collaboration on the two-part adaptation of the Hindu epic.

The soundtrack includes compositions such as Ravan Tandav and Mangal Rang, which have drawn mixed reactions from listeners since the film's release.

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Ramayana Part 1 stars Ranbir as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita and Yash as Ravana.

The cast also includes Ravie Dubey as Lakshman and Sunny Deol as Lord Hanuman, whose appearance in the film's post-credit scene gained attention on social media following its release.

Produced by Namit Malhotra, the film was released in cinemas on November 5, with the second instalment scheduled for Diwali 2028.