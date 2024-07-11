Apple Watch to celebrate 10 years with new features and designs?

Published: Thu 11 Jul 2024, 12:42 PM Last updated: Thu 11 Jul 2024, 12:46 PM

As the Apple Watch nears its 10th anniversary, Apple plans to introduce notable updates to its original smartwatch line, the “Series” models, this fall.

As per a report by Bloomberg, these updates include larger displays and a slimmer profile, although the overall design will remain similar. The Series 10, with codenames N217 and N218, will feature screens comparable in size to the Apple Watch Ultra. However, the Ultra, only recently updated in 2022, will not see significant design changes.

Under the hood, both the Series 10 and the new Ultra 3 will receive a new chip, potentially setting the stage for future AI enhancements. However, the forthcoming Apple Intelligence suite of AI features will not extend to the Apple Watch initially, remaining exclusive to the iPhone, iPad, Mac, and eventually the Vision Pro.

Apple's branding strategy for these watches, whether as anniversary models or for a grander release in 2025, remains uncertain. The original Apple Watch was announced in 2014 but launched in 2015, giving the company flexibility in its anniversary celebrations.

A major anticipation surrounds the addition of new health tools to the Apple Watch. Apple has been developing technology for detecting high blood pressure and sleep apnea, initially slated for release this year.