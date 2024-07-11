E-Paper

Apple Watch to celebrate 10 years with new features and designs?

Here's what we know about the new upgrades for Series 10 and Ultra 3 models

by

CT Desk
Published: Thu 11 Jul 2024, 12:42 PM

Last updated: Thu 11 Jul 2024, 12:46 PM

As the Apple Watch nears its 10th anniversary, Apple plans to introduce notable updates to its original smartwatch line, the “Series” models, this fall.

As per a report by Bloomberg, these updates include larger displays and a slimmer profile, although the overall design will remain similar. The Series 10, with codenames N217 and N218, will feature screens comparable in size to the Apple Watch Ultra. However, the Ultra, only recently updated in 2022, will not see significant design changes.


Under the hood, both the Series 10 and the new Ultra 3 will receive a new chip, potentially setting the stage for future AI enhancements. However, the forthcoming Apple Intelligence suite of AI features will not extend to the Apple Watch initially, remaining exclusive to the iPhone, iPad, Mac, and eventually the Vision Pro.

Apple's branding strategy for these watches, whether as anniversary models or for a grander release in 2025, remains uncertain. The original Apple Watch was announced in 2014 but launched in 2015, giving the company flexibility in its anniversary celebrations.


A major anticipation surrounds the addition of new health tools to the Apple Watch. Apple has been developing technology for detecting high blood pressure and sleep apnea, initially slated for release this year.

The report adds that the progress has been hampered by significant challenges. The blood pressure monitoring feature, though promising, has faced reliability issues in testing, potentially delaying its release. The sleep apnea detection feature faces even greater obstacles, primarily due to its reliance on blood oxygen saturation measurements. An ongoing legal dispute with Masimo Corp. has impeded Apple's ability to incorporate this functionality. Apple may resolve the dispute or find alternative ways to implement the feature by September, but a delay is possible.

In addition to new features, Apple is exploring manufacturing innovations, such as 3D-printing the chassis for some models, which could streamline production and reduce material usage. The company is also working on a new version of the lower-cost Apple Watch SE, last updated in 2022, potentially competing with Samsung's $199 Galaxy Watch FE, as the current SE starts at $249.

CT Desk


