Callum Turner to star in sci-fi drama 'Neuromancer', premiere on January 22, 2027

Apple TV has unveiled the first teaser for Neuromancer, starring Callum Turner, offering a first look at the highly anticipated adaptation of William Gibson's landmark 1984 novel.

Created by Graham Roland and JD Dillard, with Dillard directing the pilot, the series follows a damaged but elite hacker named Case, played by Turner.

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According to the official synopsis, the series "follows a damaged, top-rung super-hacker named Case (Turner) who is thrust into a web of digital espionage and high-stakes crime with his partner Molly (Briana Middleton), a razor-girl assassin, to pull a heist on a corporate dynasty with untold secrets."

Apple TV shared the teaser on its Instagram account on Sunday, July 26.

The 10-episode series was greenlit in early 2024 and adapts Gibson's acclaimed debut novel, which won the Hugo, Nebula and Philip K. Dick awards. The novel later expanded into the Sprawl trilogy, which includes Count Zero, Mona Lisa Overdrive and Burning Chrome.

The cast also includes Briana Middleton, Mark Strong, Joseph Lee, Peter Sarsgaard and Clémence Poésy.

Turner most recently starred in Rose of Nevada alongside George MacKay. He will next appear in the romantic comedy One Night Only with A Complete Unknown breakout Monica Barbaro.

The actor has also been heavily rumoured as a potential successor to Daniel Craig as James Bond following Craig's final outing as 007 in No Time to Die (2021).

Neuromancer is produced by Paramount Television Studios and Anonymous Content. The production company has previously collaborated with Apple TV on The Savant, Disclaimer and Defending Jacob.

The first episode will premiere on Apple TV on January 22, 2027. New episodes will be released weekly through March 19, 2027.