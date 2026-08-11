Horror thriller series 'Ascension' in the works, Caitriona Balfe to play lead role

Apple TV has greenlit Ascension, a new horror thriller series from Oscar-winning filmmaker Alfonso Cuarón, with Outlander star Caitríona Balfe attached to play the lead role, according to Variety.

The project has been in development for several years, with reports about the series first emerging in 2017, when Casey Affleck was originally attached to star.

Inspired by Adam Nevill's novel Last Days, the series will follow Rose, played by Balfe, a documentary filmmaker and recently divorced mother who is skilled at uncovering other people's truths while struggling with her own.

A mysterious cult investigation

Rose's latest project takes her into the world of the Church of Ascension, a mysterious 20th-century cult.

According to the show's official logline, she initially finds an unexpected sense of refuge in the group's teachings. However, her investigation soon leads her to discover something "far more insidious beneath."

Cuarón is co-writing the series alongside his brother Carlos Cuarón, Natalie Erika James and Christian White. All four will also serve as executive producers.

James and White have been named co-showrunners, while James will serve as the lead director.

Balfe will executive produce in addition to starring in the series.

Cuarón, known for films including Gravity, Roma and Children of Men, will executive produce through his Esperanto Filmoj banner, which has an overall television deal with Apple.

Gabriela Rodriguez and Richard Schwartz will also executive produce for Esperanto Filmoj, while Steve Golin, David Levine and Zack Hayden will executive produce for Anonymous Content.

Anonymous Content will produce the series, with Apple Studios serving as the studio.

A release date for Ascension has not yet been announced.