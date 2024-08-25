Apple iPhone 16 camera: Better photos, capture button; all you need to know about new model

Photo credit: AppleInsider

Apple's highly anticipated iPhone 16 lineup is expected to debut very soon in September, and new details have emerged about the device's cameras. The latest report from AppleInsider reveals significant upgrades to the camera systems, alongside a rumoured new capture button that could revolutionise mobile photography. Here’s a closer look at what to expect from the upcoming iPhone lineup.

iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus

The iPhone 16 and its larger sibling, the iPhone 16 Plus, will feature a dual-camera setup, much like their predecessors. However, the cameras will now be vertically stacked, as shown in several dummy models, departing from the previous diagonal layout, adding a fresh aesthetic to the devices.

The primary camera remains a 48MP sensor with an f/1.6 aperture, offering 1X and 2X optical zoom. This setup continues to deliver the sharp, detailed images that iPhone users have come to expect. The secondary ultra-wide camera, though, sees a notable improvement with a faster f/2.2 aperture, up from the f/2.4 in previous models. This enhancement allows more light to reach the sensor, significantly boosting low-light photography.

For the first time, non-Pro models are also expected to support macro photography, bringing the ability to capture stunning close-up shots to a broader audience.

iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max

The iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max are set to receive more substantial upgrades. While the primary 48MP camera remains unchanged, offering an f/1.78 aperture and 2X optical zoom, the telephoto and ultra-wide lenses are where the most exciting changes occur.

The 5X telephoto lens, previously exclusive to the Pro Max model, will now be available on both Pro models, replacing the 3X telephoto lens seen in the iPhone 15 Pro. This new lens maintains a 12MP resolution with an f/2.8 aperture, promising exceptional zoom capabilities without compromising image quality.

The ultra-wide lens undergoes a significant transformation, ballooning to 48MP and incorporating pixel-binning technology similar to the primary camera. Moreover, the upgraded ultra-wide camera is expected to support 48MP ProRaw photos.

New Image Formats and Enhanced Video Capabilities

In addition to the hardware upgrades, Apple is reportedly introducing a new image format with the iPhone 16 series. Known as JPEG-XL, this format will join the existing HEIF, JPEG, HEIF Max, ProRaw, and ProRAW Max options, providing users with even more choices for image storage and editing.

On the video front, the iPhone 16 Pro models are rumoured to support 3K video recording at 120 frames per second with Dolby Vision, enhancing the already impressive video capabilities of the iPhone. This is a step up from the 1080P at 120FPS or 240FPS, and 4K at 60FPS available on the iPhone 15 Pro models.