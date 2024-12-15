Apple iOS 18.2: How to use ChatGPT on iPhone after latest update

Image Credit: Future

Apple has rolled out a substantial update to its Apple Intelligence platform, marking its first major upgrade since the platform's debut in October. While the initial release focused on AI-powered writing tools and summarisation features, this week’s update, the iOS 18.2, introduces groundbreaking image generation capabilities and a much-anticipated integration with ChatGPT. These enhancements make Apple Intelligence a formidable AI platform, seamlessly merging productivity with creativity across the Mac, iPhone, and iPad.

The highlight of the update is the integration of ChatGPT into Apple Intelligence and Siri. This addition significantly boosts the utility of Apple devices, transforming Siri into a more capable assistant and expanding the platform’s writing capabilities.

Using ChatGPT with Siri

Apple’s digital assistant, Siri, has gained a powerful ally in ChatGPT. While Siri excels at retrieving personal information stored on your device, its responses to broader queries often lag behind those of generative AI tools like ChatGPT. Now, you can instruct Siri to use ChatGPT for answers that require deeper knowledge or nuanced responses.

How to use it:

Activate Siri (hold the side button on iPhone/iPad or click the Siri icon on Mac).

Start your query with “Use ChatGPT,” e.g., “Use ChatGPT to explain quantum mechanics.”

Siri will relay the query to ChatGPT and display the response directly in its interface.

This feature is available on iOS 18.2, iPadOS 18.2, and macOS 15.2 and works seamlessly across Apple’s ecosystem.

Enhanced Writing Tools with ChatGPT

The initial version of Apple Intelligence introduced tools to refine and rewrite text, offering users the ability to make their messages more professional, concise, or friendly. With the integration of ChatGPT, these writing tools now include generative text capabilities.

How to use it on iPhone and iPad:

Press and hold in a text field.

From the contextual menu, select Writing Tools.

Tap Compose, then choose Compose with ChatGPT.

Describe what you need written, and ChatGPT will generate the text directly in the field.

Getting Started with ChatGPT on Apple Devices

To use ChatGPT with Apple Intelligence, you’ll need to enable both features: Open Settings (or System Settings on Mac). Navigate to Apple Intelligence & Siri and toggle Apple Intelligence on. Under the Extensions section, select ChatGPT and toggle Use ChatGPT on. You can use ChatGPT without signing into an OpenAI account, ensuring that your queries remain private and are not used to train AI models. However, signing into a ChatGPT account allows the platform to retain your queries and personalize responses, albeit at the cost of reduced privacy. Compatibility and System Requirements The updated Apple Intelligence platform is available on iPhone 15 Pro or later; iPad mini (A17 Pro), iPad Pro, or iPad Air (M1 chip or later); Apple Silicon Macs running iOS 18.2, iPadOS 18.2, or macOS 15.2.. By integrating ChatGPT into its ecosystem, Apple Intelligence now stands as one of the most versatile AI platforms available, catering to users’ needs for smarter assistance, better writing tools, and dynamic image creation. Whether you’re drafting emails, designing emojis, or exploring AI-generated art, the new features make Apple’s devices indispensable tools for work and play. ALSO READ: Apple releases iOS 18.2: Here's what you can expect