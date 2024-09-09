Apple 'Glowtime' 2024 live: Watch Series 10 priced revealed, to launch on September 20

Published: Mon 9 Sep 2024, 8:40 PM Last updated: Mon 9 Sep 2024, 9:25 PM

Apple's Glowtime 2024 event, taking place today at Cupertino Park, California, is expected to be a major announcement with the launch of the iPhone 16 lineup.

The iPhone 16 models, particularly the Pro and Pro Max, are set to feature larger screens, a powerful A18 chip, and new AI features called Apple Intelligence. The iPhone 16 Pro Max will reportedly boast a 6.9-inch display and advanced camera features.

Other expected product announcements include the Apple Watch 10 with health upgrades, the rugged Apple Watch Ultra 3, and the affordable Apple Watch SE 3. Apple may also reveal AirPods 4 with improved fit and noise cancellation, as well as the iPad Mini 7 with faster performance and Wi-Fi 6E support.

The event, starting at 9pm in the UAE, will be live-streamed on Apple’s platforms and its official YouTube channel. Khaleej Times brings to you all the latest updates.

9:25pm: Apple Watch Series 10 priced at USD399 (available for pre-orders starting today) to launch on September 20

Apple has introduced the Apple Watch Series 10, featuring a durable ionic glass crystal that extends further down the sides of the case. Underneath is Apple’s first-ever wide-angle OLED display, with pixels optimised for better light emission at wider angles. This results in a 40 per cent brighter display when viewed from the side, making it easier to read in various positions. The wide-angle OLED is also highly power-efficient, enabling the 'Always On' mode to refresh every second instead of once per minute.

The Series 10 is remarkably thin, at just 9.7 millimeters—almost 10 per cent thinner than the Series 9. Achieving this required miniaturization of several internal components, including the SIP digital crown and a re-engineered speaker system that’s 30 per cent smaller without sacrificing sound quality.

In addition to being thinner, the Series 10 is 20 per cent lighter than the stainless steel Series 9. The case is made from aerospace-grade titanium, with a PVD coating available in three colours: natural, gold, and dark slate.

On the health front, the Series 10 is equipped to detect sleep apnea, a serious condition that affects over a billion people globally. Using its accelerometer, the watch monitors breathing disturbances during sleep, with results available in the Health app. If the data indicates moderate to severe sleep apnea, the watch will notify the user, helping them take proactive steps toward better health.

9.05pm: Apple Watch Series 10 announced