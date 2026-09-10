AP Dhillon and Triptii Dimri spotted together at Apple launch event in California

The Punjabi singer and Bollywood actress were spotted among guests attending the event, where Apple introduced its latest line-up of products.

Photos and videos of AP and Triptii at Apple Park soon began circulating on social media, drawing attention from fans following the event.

AP and Triptii were also seen exploring Apple Park during their visit, joining other invited guests, creators and media personalities who attended the launch.

Triptii has become one of Bollywood’s most recognisable faces in recent years, rising to wider attention with Animal in 2023 before appearing in films including Bad Newz and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3.

The actress is currently working on several upcoming projects, including Spirit, in which she stars alongside Prabhas.

AP, meanwhile, has built an international following through Punjabi hits including Brown Munde, Excuses and With You. The singer has also performed around the world and previously taken the stage in the UAE.

While neither was part of Apple’s official presentation, their appearance gave fans an unexpected crossover between Indian entertainment and one of the year’s biggest technology events.

The pair joined a wider mix of guests at Apple Park as the company introduced its latest generation of products.