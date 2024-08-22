E-Paper

Anya Taylor-Joy to star in Netflix's adaptation of 'How to Kill Your Family'

The series will consist of eight episodes

By ANI

Anya Taylor-Joy (Photo by Reuters)
Published: Thu 22 Aug 2024, 1:27 PM

Last updated: Thu 22 Aug 2024, 1:28 PM

Anya Taylor-Joy will be returning to Netflix with her latest project, a series adaptation of Bella Mackie's bestselling novel, How to Kill Your Family.

She will take on the lead role of Grace Bernard, a character driven by revenge, according to The Hollywood Reporter.


The series will consist of eight episodes and is being produced by Sid Gentle Films Ltd., known for its work on Killing Eve.

Bella Mackie, the author of the novel, is a co-executive producer for the series.

The story follows Grace Bernard, the illegitimate daughter of a wealthy man who abandoned her and her mother. Determined to seek vengeance, Grace embarks on a mission to eliminate every member of her father's family, reserving him for last, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Taylor-Joy, whose cr4edits include Furiosa: A Mad Max Story, The Menu, and Last Night in Soho, expressed her excitement about the project.

"As soon as I turned the last page, I knew I had to be a part of bringing this story to life," Taylor-Joy said, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

She continued, "After some (light) stalking of the inimitable Bella Mackie, I could not be more thrilled to be collaborating with the team that is Sally, Lizzie and Emma. I am looking forward to getting our hands even dirtier."

Emma Moran, known for her work on Extraordinary, will serve as the lead writer and an executive producer alongside Sally Woodward Gentle, Lizzie Rusbridger, and Lee Morris for Sid Gentle Film.

Taylor-Joy will also act as an executive producer through her company, LadyKiller.

Bella Mackie expressed her enthusiasm for the adaptation, saying, "It's been thrilling to watch the characters I wrote take on new life under this magnificent creative team. Anya is the most perfect fit to play Grace; I often think she understands her better than I do. Pairing up with Sid Gentle has been joyful, and introducing me to Emma has made me supremely confident the book is in safe hands," according to The Hollywood Reporter.

