Anushka Sharma has an adorable message for husband Virat Kohli

The gesture comes after Kohli completed his 71st century in international cricket

By ANI Published: Fri 9 Sep 2022, 8:59 AM

Actor Anushka Sharma is a happy and proud wife as her husband Virat Kohli completed his 71st century in international cricket on Thursday in the Asia Cup 2022.

Taking to Instagram, the 'Sultan' actor dropped pictures of her hubby Virat from the match along with a sweet caption paired with a heart emoji.

She wrote, "Forever with you through any and everything."

In the series of pictures, Virat was seen celebrating his century during the match.

As soon as the pictures were posted, the couple's friends chimed into the comment section.

The wife of cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal, Dhanashree Verma reacted with heart emojis.

Virat also dropped heart emojis on his wife's post.

The Indian batter completed his much-anticipated 71st international century and powered India to a massive 212/2 in their 20 overs during their last Super Four clash against Afghanistan at the ongoing Asia Cup 2022.

After his 71st century in international cricket, Virat dedicated his ton to his wife and their daughter.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Anushka marks her comeback with project 'Chakda Xpress.' Directed by Prosit Roy, 'Chakda Xpress' is a sports biopic film based on the life of former Indian cricketer Jhulan Goswami, which will stream exclusively on Netflix.

The 'Ae Dil Hai Mushkil' actor will be portraying the role of a cricketer for the first time in her career and she announced her comeback film with a special announcement video at the beginning of 2022. The final release date of the film is still awaited.