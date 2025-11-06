Anurag Kashyap to headline ‘Beyond the Lens’ festival in Dubai this November

Cinephiles in Dubai are in for a rare treat this month as acclaimed Indian filmmaker Anurag Kashyap brings his signature brand of raw, fearless storytelling to the city. The celebrated director will headline ‘Beyond the Lens: The Anurag Kashyap Edition,’ a three-day event organised by SAANJH, Dubai’s first curated platform dedicated to South Asian pop culture and cinema.

Running from November 21–23, the festival offers a deep dive into the art and craft of contemporary filmmaking through curated screenings, interactive sessions, and candid conversations with Kashyap himself. The highlight of the weekend is a masterclass titled ‘Constructing Chaos’, where the director — best known for cult classics like Black Friday, Dev.D, Gulaal, and Gangs of Wasseypur — will unpack his creative process for aspiring filmmakers and film enthusiasts.

The programme also includes a fireside chat and a media roundtable featuring Kashyap and actor Rahul Bhat, offering a unique glimpse into the dynamics of independent storytelling in South Asia.

Event Schedule:

Saturday, November 22: Media Roundtable with Anurag Kashyap and Rahul Bhat

Saturday, November 22: Fireside Chat with Anurag Kashyap

Sunday, November 23: Masterclass ‘Constructing Chaos’ with Anurag Kashyap

Founded by Emirati couple Bader and Sukaina, SAANJH aims to build a vibrant community that celebrates stories beyond borders and genres. Through screenings, workshops, and collaborations, the platform hopes to nurture creative dialogue reflective of Dubai’s multicultural identity.

A major highlight of the weekend will be the launch of SAANJH: The Director’s Series, a new initiative dedicated to bringing iconic South Asian filmmakers and artists to Dubai to share their creative philosophies in immersive, engaging formats.