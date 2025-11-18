Anurag Kashyap on why he left Bollywood and grew roots in south Indian cinema

Disenchanted with Bollywood for focussing on formulaic commercial films with its sheer disinterest in fostering independent cinema and creativity, director Anurag Kashyap has re-established his base in Bengaluru from Mumbai. Talking to City Times from Chennai, the much acclaimed filmmaker confesses to have found solace in working across Tamil, Malayalam, Telugu and Kannada cinema where people are still making films for the love of the craft.

“I feel nurtured, loved and appreciated here. A Tamil film called Kaantha just released and its producers are two of its leading actors. They have used black-and-white format to tell their story. I felt positively envious of the fine film,” he adds. Kashyap has already vocalised his love for the Dulquer Salmaan-produced Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra. “I love genre films and Lokah brings an unexpected Yakshi lore to the film that is shot in Bengaluru."

Ask him if his audience too is as disenchanted with Bollywood ? “Yes. People go to a movie like zombies. They are distracted while they watch films, often taking screenshots with titles. It has become more about telling others, ‘hey I am here to watch this film." He also finds a lot of OTT (over-the-top or streaming platforms) writing low in quality. "Channels ask you to dumb down content because they're catering to distracted audiences. I refuse to do that. They have become like bad television serials today," he laughs.

That is why, his recent film Nishaanchi, that dropped on Amazon Prime is made with longer scenes deliberately. “I have a deep love for literature and poetry and I know my films will find their audience,” says Kashyap who is known for award winning films such as Gulal, Dev D, Gangs of Wasseypur, Ugly, Black Friday, and more. “My aim is to make a film that leaves an impact on the audience. I want to make people uncomfortable,” Entertainment is about engagement and not merely making people laugh. It has to have emotional sympathy, provoke shock, even tears,” he adds.

Has the prolific writer and avid reader Kashyap encountered the writer’s block? “ No, I write regularly and complete what I start. But when I don’t write, I feel useless, lose focus, can't exercise or go out. Writing comes from the subconscious. It is very therapeutic. It is almost like meditation.”

His film Kennedy, which will be screened at Cinema Akll at Al Serkal Avenue starts with a poem by William Wordsworth. “I find poets prophetic and philosophical who often resisted fascism and dictatorial regimes that tried to attack and wipe out art, culture, poetry, the very fabric of society."

Breaking the norm of Hindi cinema, Kennedy has used the Prague philharmonic orchestra in the film and soulful violins during the murder scenes. “ Violin brings soul into something that is dark and foreboding. It enhances the bleakness of a scene, puts emotion into it.” Anurag had watched Hangman’s Square—where the protagonist is a psychopath, conductor and a pianist. "In a long ending shot, when things are burning around him, he is playing music. Similar to the scene in Psycho,” adds the well read director. Kashyap is influenced by the comics of Jacques Tardi’ as well and attempted Polar—a shortened French term for roman policier (detective or crime novel/fiction) in Kennedy.

Indian actor Sunny Leone who plays the female protagonist in the film, was nervous during the audition. Kashyap's whole office was there around her and she felt she was being scrutinised. “Soon she warmed up. She had no dances, no sensational scenes and her laughter was her defence mechanism. Rahul Bhat who played the male lead had to go through arduous workshops for the role that included no sleep for 24 hours in certain scenes, beefed up 18 kilograms, learnt to load a gun blindfolded and to peel an apple in one go.”

A director who uses the term ‘heroes’ sparingly, who does he rate as a real hero ?“ The Indian women's cricket team that won the World Cup is a hero. Jemima Rodrigues is a hero, she saved the day. I spent one whole day watching Jemima’s reels—her music and seeing the team together.”

Making a case for independent cinema Kashyap agrees that there are some supporters in Bollywood but the exhibition space doesn’t support it. "The world today is not controlled by governments but by billionaires and it is in their interest to keep art subjugated and that is why we need to keep art, films and expressions safe, flourishing and thriving." Exactly what Saanjh's cultural initiatives attempt to do.