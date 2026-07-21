Anupam Kher bags Jatayu's role in Nitesh Tiwari's 'Ramayana'

Planned as a two-part saga, the film is inspired by the ancient epic 'Ramayana' and follows the journey of Rama

  • PUBLISHED: Tue 21 Jul 2026, 10:34 AM
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Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana is undoubtedly one of the most anticipated films of 2026. Boasting a star-studded cast, the epic features Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Yash as Ravana, and Ravi Dubey as Lakshman. Now, it has been learnt that veteran actor Anupam Kher is also a part of the project.

Kher has lent his voice to the character Jatayu in the film, as per an Instagram account of Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival.

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"Veteran actor Anupam Kher has been confirmed as the voice of Jatayu in Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana. The announcement puts an end to months of speculation that Amitabh Bachchan would voice the legendary bird who fights Ravana while trying to rescue Sita. Jatayu's battle with Ravana is expected to be one of the film's most emotionally powerful sequences. Director Nitesh Tiwari has reportedly highlighted the scene as a major cinematic moment, with Anupam Kher's voice set to bring the revered character to life on screen," read the post.

Planned as a two-part saga, the film is inspired by the ancient epic Ramayana and follows the journey of Rama, believed to be an avatar of Lord Vishnu, from his life as the prince of Ayodhya and his exile to his battle against Ravana.

Sunny Deol will be seen as Hanuman in the film. The music has been composed by Hans Zimmer and A.R. Rahman. The first installment of Ramayana is scheduled to release in theatres during Diwali 2026, while the second part is expected to arrive during Diwali 2027.

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