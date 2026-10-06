'World’s finest actor': Anupam Kher cherishes lunch with 'dearest friend' Robert De Niro

Actor Anupam Kher recently shared a heartfelt glimpse of his meeting with Hollywood legend Robert De Niro during his ongoing trip to America and Canada for his play ‘Jaane Pehchaane Anjaane’.

In a social media post, Kher expressed his happiness at meeting De Niro, whom he affectionately described as his “dearest friend” and one of the world’s finest actors. He revealed that De Niro invited him to his home, where the two spent time together over lunch and enjoyed warm conversations.

“MEETING MR ROBERT DE NIRO! How could I come to America and not meet my dearest friend, and the world’s FINEST actor, Mr Robert De Niro? Meeting this legend is always a joy, and once again, one of the most special highlights of my trip to America and Canada with my play #JaanePehchaaneAnjane," he wrote.

He added, "Thank you, dearest Mr De Niro, for inviting me into your home, for the delicious lunch, and for your love and warmth. Our conversations and your generosity with your time mean so much to me. Every time we meet, the admirer in me is as excited as the friend!"

Kher also praised De Niro not only for his extraordinary contribution to cinema but also for his warmth and generosity as a person. Kher expressed gratitude for the time De Niro spent with him and said he felt “truly fortunate” to be able to call the Oscar-winning actor his friend.

“I have the deepest respect for you, both as an actor and as a person. And I feel truly fortunate to be able to call you my friend. My love and gratitude to you, Tiffany and your entire family. Thank you for another beautiful memory that I will carry home with me. God bless you always! Most importantly, THANK YOU for the cap. Your kind gesture means the world to me!” he concluded.

The meeting comes as Kher continues his tour with his play ‘Jaane Pehchaane Anjaane’, adding another memorable chapter to his international journey.

The new stage production is presented by Anupam Kher Studio, featuring Kher with actor Swaroop Sampat. With the music for the production being composed by Anu Malik, this marks the first time the composer has created music for a stage play.