Anupam Kher's 555th film announced, actor asks fans to wait for details

Veteran actor Anupam Kher has announced that he is set to feature in his 555th film.

The actor shared a poster on Instagram on Tuesday announcing his "landmark 555th film". However, he did not reveal the title, cast or any other details about the project, asking fans to wait for the right time.

Sharing the announcement, Kher wrote that he had been keeping the news to himself for some time and wanted to reveal it only when the time was right. "ANNOUNCEMENT!! Some things are better kept close to the heart for a little while!! Because the joy of revealing them at the right time is something else!" he wrote.

Kher then revealed that the upcoming project will mark his 555th film. He also asked fans to enjoy the suspense along with him until more details are announced. "So, for now, all I will say is: I am delighted to announce my landmark 555th film. Details at the right time. Till then, please allow me to enjoy the suspense too! Jai Ho!" the actor added.

Â Â Â Â Â View this post on Instagram Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â A post shared by Anupam Kher (@anupampkher)

Kher, who has been part of the Hindi film industry for over four decades, made his acting debut with Mahesh Bhatt's 'Saaransh' in 1984. Since then, he has appeared in more than 500 films across several languages and has played a wide range of roles.

The actor currently has several projects in the pipeline. He is set to be part of Nitesh Tiwari's 'Ramayana,' where he has reportedly been confirmed as the voice of Jatayu.

Kher has also recently wrapped the shooting of 'Yeh Prem Mol Liya,' directed by Sooraj Barjatya. He will also be seen in the much-awaited 'Khosla Ka Ghosla 2.'

The actor is also returning to Bengali cinema as a producer after 26 years. He is backing 'Shuru Theke Shuru' with producer Firdausal Hasan. The film will mark writer-director Shamik Banerjee's directorial debut.