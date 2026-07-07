Anshula Kapoor ties knot with longtime beau Rohan Thakkar, shares dreamy wedding photos

Producer Boney Kapoor's daughter Anshula Kapoor on Monday tied the knot with her longtime beau Rohan Thakkar.

A few hours after exchanging vows, Anshula posted several adorable pictures from her wedding ceremony.

Â Â Â Â Â View this post on Instagram Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â A post shared by Anshula Kapoor (@anshulakapoor)

The snapshots capture Anshula and Rohan solemnising their relationship as husband and wife. The couple looked stunning in traditional attire. One of the pictures shows Anshula's sisters, Janhvi and Khushi, helping their "jiju", Rohan, apply sindoor to Anshula's forehead, happily fulfilling bridesmaids' duties.

Kapoor and Thakkar got engaged in July 2025 after Rohan proposed during a romantic getaway.

Basking in the joy of his daughter's wedding celebrations, producer Boney Kapoor on Sunday shared a heartfelt note as he gave fans a glimpse of her mehendi ceremony.

Posting a series of cheerful pictures from the pre-wedding festivities, the proud father penned an emotional message for Anshula and her fiance, Rohan.

"New journey begins for my genius pretty daughter Anshula with Rohan, who are made for each other, will surely make this journey happy eternally," he wrote, expressing his love and blessings for the couple as they embark on a new chapter together.

The celebrations brought together several members of the Kapoor family and close friends from the film industry.