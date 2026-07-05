Anshula Kapoor's wedding festivities begin with intimate mehendi ceremony

Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor organise the celebration as family and close friends come together ahead of the wedding

  • PUBLISHED: Sun 5 Jul 2026, 1:22 PM
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Actor Arjun Kapoor's sister, Anshula Kapoor, has officially kicked off her wedding celebrations with an intimate mehendi ceremony attended by family and close friends.

Photos and videos from the celebration have surfaced online, offering a glimpse into the pre-wedding festivities.

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Bride-to-be Anshula looked radiant in a teal blue lehenga, while her fiancé, Rohan Thakkar, complemented her in a powder blue kurta. The ceremony turned into a special family celebration, with sisters Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor taking charge of the arrangements.

Sharing photos from the event on Instagram, Anshula thanked her sisters for creating what she described as the wedding celebration of her dreams.

"The colours, the chaos, the love, and a heart completely full. Janhvikapoor and Khushikapoor, thank you for giving me a mehendi beyond what I could have dreamed of! Every thoughtful touch, every beautiful corner, every moment reflected the love and care you poured into making it so special," she wrote.

She added that the greatest gift was being able to enjoy the occasion while her sisters took care of every detail.

"The greatest gift was that I could simply be present, soak it all in, and feel completely celebrated because you had taken care of absolutely everything. Thank you for giving me one of the happiest days of my life. I love you both endlessly," she wrote.

The celebrations brought together several members of the Kapoor family and close friends from the film industry. Boney Kapoor attended in a blue kurta-pyjama, while Arjun Kapoor opted for a pastel green kurta. Janhvi Kapoor wore a pastel ensemble, and Khushi Kapoor dazzled in a golden lehenga.

Several celebrities, including Sonam Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor and Varun Dhawan, were also seen at the festivities. Photos shared by Anshula and videos circulating online captured candid moments from the family gathering.

Anshula Kapoor and Rohan Thakkar got engaged in July 2025 after he proposed during a romantic getaway. The couple announced their engagement with a series of photos from the special moment.

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