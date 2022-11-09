Annual programme 'Sindhyat jee Mehak' to entertain Sindhi community in Dubai

The event will feature a lively medley of music, dance, and comedy acts from Sindhi celebrities.

By CT Desk Published: Wed 9 Nov 2022, 12:12 PM Last updated: Wed 9 Nov 2022, 12:16 PM

An annual entertainment programme for the Sindhi community, Sindhyat jee Mehak, will be held on November 13 at Sheikh Rashid Auditorium, Dubai.

Event organiser Asha Chand explains, “Literally meaning, fragrance of Sindhi culture, the event will feature a lively medley of music, dance, and comedy acts from Sindhi celebrities.”

A highlight at the event will be singer Pinky Maidasani (pictured), popularly referred to as the ‘Indian Lady Gaga’.

Chand says, “Pinky is a lively stage artist, an Indian female folk rapper and a well-known playback singer. Combining rap with desi music, Pinky has performed in more than 5000 live shows and sings in 13 languages. Her songs have been featured in recent Bollywood movies.”

Sindhyat jee Mehak will also feature singer Ahmed Mughal, a popular Sindhi singer from Sindh, Pakistan. He is renowned for a range of songs, from folk to patriotic tunes.

Popular social media artists Sunil and Roshni Hotwani promise laughter with some humorous Sindhi comedy shorts.

Director, writer and founder of Vision Academy, Ahmedabad, Harish Kakwani, will present an inspiring enactment of Sindhi celebrities.

Entry to the programme is by invitation only. For invitations, please contact 050 3991957.