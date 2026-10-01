Anne Hathaway explains viral red carpet moment at ‘Verity’ premiere

The actress stars opposite Dakota Johnson and Josh Hartnett in the psychological thriller, based on Colleen Hoover’s bestselling novel and out this October

  • PUBLISHED: Thu 1 Oct 2026, 2:15 PM
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Anne Hathaway opened up about her new film Verity during an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, while also explaining the viral moment that saw her take charge of photographers at the film’s New York premiere.

The actress stars as bestselling author Verity Crawford in the psychological thriller, based on Colleen Hoover’s 2018 novel.

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The film follows struggling writer Lowen Ashleigh, played by Dakota Johnson, who is hired to complete Verity’s book series after an accident leaves the author unable to finish it herself.

While staying at the Crawford family home, Lowen discovers what appears to be an unfinished manuscript containing disturbing details about Verity and her family, leaving her questioning what is real.

Josh Hartnett also stars as Verity’s husband, Jeremy Crawford. The film is directed by Michael Showalter and will arrive in cinemas on October 2.

During her Tonight Show appearance, Anne also addressed a moment from the film’s New York premiere that quickly gained attention online.

Videos from the red carpet showed her directing photographers as she posed alongside the cast, telling them where the group would look and counting through the different positions.

Anne told Jimmy Fallon that she had simply been trying to help after noticing the atmosphere between the large group and photographers beginning to change.

“I was trying to be helpful,” she said, explaining that she began counting through the different camera positions so everyone could get the photographs they needed.

But she realised almost immediately that the moment would probably end up online.

“As soon as I was done I went, ‘Oh, this is gonna go viral,’” she said.

Fallon reminded her that there was also video of the interaction, prompting Anne to admit she went into a “full cringe crouch on the inside”.

The premiere took place in New York on September 29, with Anne joined by Dakota and Josh ahead of the film’s release.

Verity will be released in cinemas on October 2.

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