Anne Hathaway's 'The End of Oak Street' unveils new character posters ahead of August release

The makers of Anne Hathaway-starrer The End of Oak Street have unveiled a fresh set of character posters ahead of the film's theatrical release, offering fans a closer look at the movie's central characters.

Warner Bros. India on Thursday released five new posters featuring Anne Hathaway as Denise Platt, Ewan McGregor as Greg Platt, Maisy Stella as Audrey Platt, Christian Convery as Brian Platt and Starbuck.

The posters introduce the members of the Platt family, whose seemingly ordinary suburban life is turned upside down after their neighbourhood is mysteriously transported to an unknown location.

Carrying the tagline, "Together is the only way through," the posters highlight the film's central theme of survival, with the Platt family forced to rely on one another as they navigate unfamiliar surroundings and search for a way home.

The End of Oak Street is written and directed by David Robert Mitchell and produced by J.J. Abrams, Hannah Minghella, Jon Cohen, David Robert Mitchell, Matt Jackson and Tommy Harper. Chris Bender, Jake Weiner, Joanne Lee and Leeann Stonebreaker serve as executive producers.

Presented by Warner Bros. Pictures in association with Bad Robot and Jackson Pictures, the film is scheduled to release in cinemas and IMAX on August 14. In India, it will be available in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.