Anne Hathaway reflects on career highs: 'This doesn't last forever'

Anne Hathaway reflects on this chapter of her career at The Odyssey world premiere, sharing why she's embracing the moment while it lasts.

  • PUBLISHED: Tue 7 Jul 2026, 12:19 PM
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Anne Hathaway reflected on this chapter of her career at The Odyssey world premiere, saying:

“It’s extremely surreal, but I’m at an age and at a moment in my career where I know this doesn’t come around very often, and it certainly doesn’t last forever.”

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Speaking further in an interview with People, Hathaway said she's choosing to embrace the moment while acknowledging that success in Hollywood is never permanent.

“So I’m just gonna surf this wave for as long as it lasts. I’m going to enjoy being up on my board, and then when I fall in the water, that’ll be that moment.”

Her humble perspective resonated with many fans, especially those who have followed her journey from the very beginning. For them, this moment is about much more than The Odyssey. It’s the results of years of watching her grow and succeed.

One fan commented:

“I am so happy for Anne. I remember for a few years when jealous people acted very weird toward her success. I’m glad she’s getting the last laugh.”

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