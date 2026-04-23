After a viral 'Inshallah' moment, Anne Hathaway is gifted a Quran at the London premiere

Days after going viral for saying “Inshallah” in a recent interview, Anne Hathaway was seen receiving a Quran from a fan during a red carpet appearance in London.

The moment took place at the European premiere of The Devil Wears Prada 2, where the actress was greeting fans and posing for photos. In a video circulating online, a fan hands Hathaway a copy of the Quran, which she appears to accept politely while continuing along the carpet.

The clip quickly gained traction on social media, linking back to the earlier interview where Hathaway, speaking about her hopes for the future, said, “I want to live a long, healthy life, Inshallah, I hope so.”

That comment had already sparked widespread reactions online, with many viewers praising how naturally the phrase was used.

The latest moment has added another layer to the conversation, with users sharing mixed reactions, some viewing it as a thoughtful gesture from a fan, while others debated the context and timing.

Hathaway has not publicly commented on either the viral interview moment or the fan interaction at the premiere.

The actress was in London for the launch of The Devil Wears Prada 2, a follow up to the 2006 film that made her a global name through the character of Andy Sachs. The sequel has already generated strong interest online, with fans closely watching Hathaway’s appearances and press moments tied to the film.

While the premiere drew attention for its fashion and star power, it was the unexpected fan exchange that ended up dominating online conversation.