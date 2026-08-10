Pregnant Anne Hathaway shows off baby bump in dramatic red carpet look

Pregnant Anne Hathaway turned heads on the red carpet on Sunday, August 9, at the Los Angeles premiere of her film The End of Oak Street.

The 43-year-old actor paired classic blue jeans with an ice-blue cape-style top featuring a dramatic, floor-grazing train. The flowing silhouette highlighted her baby bump, while Hathaway completed the look with dewy makeup and a sleek high ponytail.

The appearance comes during a busy period for the actor, who recently spoke about balancing motherhood with a packed slate of releases.

Speaking to People at the London premiere of The Odyssey, Hathaway described the experience as "extremely surreal".

"I'm excited. This is very fun. It's extremely surreal," she said.

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"But I'm at an age and a moment in my career where I know stuff like this doesn't come around very often and certainly doesn't last forever," she added.

Hathaway said she plans to embrace the moment while it lasts.

"So I'm just gonna surf this wave for as long as it lasts, I'm going to enjoy being on my board, and then when I fall in the water, that'll be that moment," she said.

In June, Hathaway announced that she and her husband, Adam Shulman, are expecting their third child.

The couple married in 2012 and are already parents to two sons, Jonathan and Jack.