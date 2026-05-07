Anne Hathaway says she ‘wasn’t the first choice’ for 'The Devil Wears Prada' role

Actor Anne Hathaway has revealed that she was not the first choice to play Andy Sachs in the 2006 hit film 'The Devil Wears Prada', joking that several other actresses were initially considered for the role, People reported.

Speaking in an interview with co-star Emily Blunt, the Oscar-winning actor said she was "actually the ninth choice" for the character.

"I wasn't the first choice to play Andy Sachs," Hathaway said. "I was actually the ninth choice."

When Blunt asked her to name the others, Hathaway replied, "Of course I can, they're tattooed on my brain all these years later."

"It was kind of amazing, because I'm just like, 'Why is everyone turning down this amazing part in this amazing movie?' I couldn't figure it out. So now I like to, you know, kid myself and think that it was like some kind of destiny," she added, as per the outlet.

Blunt responded by saying there was "no one else" who could have played the role, to which Hathaway replied, "You're so sweet."

The actor said she persisted with auditions because she strongly believed in the project's potential.

"The reason I felt really strongly that I should keep putting myself forward, and I shouldn't take my eye off the prize, was because the project just had this really unbelievable, almost mystical, magnetism to it, and I could feel it," she said, according to People.

"I just was like, 'It doesn't matter how you get on this project, just get on it,'" she added.

'The Devil Wears Prada', directed by David Frankel, starred Hathaway alongside Meryl Streep, Emily Blunt and Stanley Tucci. The film follows Andy Sachs, an aspiring journalist who lands a job at a high-profile fashion magazine.

The cast recently returned for the sequel 'The Devil Wears Prada 2', released on May 1.

Hathaway had earlier made a similar revelation, saying, "I will give you some tea: I was the ninth choice for Devil Wears Prada. But I got it! Hang in there, never give up."

Reports also suggest that actors including Rachel McAdams, Juliette Lewis, Claire Danes, Kirsten Dunst, Natalie Portman, Scarlett Johansson and Kate Hudson were among those considered for the role.

Reflecting on the original film, Hathaway said the experience marked a significant phase in her life.

"When we made the first one, I was just a 22-year-old mess," she said. "I mean, I'm in such a different phase of my life. I'm really lucky. I found someone that I love so much. We've been married for 17 years. We've got two kids. I just feel like my life is in a much more complete and whole place."

She added, "I felt so lost when I was 22, which really worked for the character," according to People.