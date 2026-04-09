Anne Hathaway, Meryl Streep turn ‘Devil Wears Prada 2’ tour into a global fashion moment

Anne Hathaway and Meryl Streep are back on a fashion world tour, promoting their much-anticipated sequel, and it’s basically giving fans The Devil Wears Prada live on the red carpet.

All of 20 years after Runway magazine changed Andy Sachs’ life, the duo is turning The Devil Wears Prada 2 press tour into a travelling style showcase. Every stop feels like a deliberate “what would Miranda and Andy wear now?” rather than a throwback costume party and that’s what makes it so fun to follow.

A sequel told in outfits?

The styling brief seems to be a nod to the original fashion ethos of the first film, but without ever slipping into cosplay. Think razor-sharp tailoring, power reds, quirky accessories and plenty of unbothered sunglasses energy.

Streep’s looks lean heavily into Miranda Priestly’s legacy, with the Oscar winner donning immaculate suiting, dramatic silhouettes and colours that signal authority from across the room.

Anne Hathaway’s wardrobe, meanwhile, reads like Andy 2.0… someone who’s not just “getting” fashion anymore, but confidently speaking it as a first language.

Speaking to Seoul

Just recently, on April 8, the tour hit South Korea’s capital Seoul and the clothes made the kind of much-anticipated statement fans have come to expect at this point in the wider press run.

Meryl doubled down on power red with another tailored suit – this time with a double‑blazer effect and a cinched waist. It’s a clever evolution of her earlier look, still intimidating but also very modern, almost as if Miranda’s wardrobe got an upgrade with a younger creative director.

Hathaway used Seoul to speak the language of the city. A Vaquera look with black leather trousers and an off‑shoulder white top tapped straight into the city’s love of street‑meets‑runway fashion.

For an evening premiere, however, Hathaway created a full-blown fashion moment. Dressed in a fiery red leather co-ord that felt straight out of the film’s high-fashion universe, the actor walked onto a runway-style stage as pink confetti rained down.

QUEEN! Anne Hathaway at âThe Devil Wears Prada 2â event in Seoul today.



daily_wijunwoo | Instagram. pic.twitter.com/LTRL0iY6y5 — Anne Hathaway Archives ð (@ahathawayfiles) April 8, 2026

The actress donned an oversized, fire-engine red Balenciaga leather jacket with a broad collar, paired with a matching midi skirt cut open with a dramatic front slit. Black heeled pumps, Bulgari jewellery and a sleek pulled-back hairstyle with signature Andy Sachs bangs kept the look playful and unmistakably on-brand.

Streep, on the other hand, went for an all‑black look that’s basically spelt power: a fluid, cape‑sleeved top that drapes over slim black trousers, creating one long, clean column of fabric.

Mexico City: The first stop

The Mexico City stop, which was the first on the tour, set the tone for everything that followed.

At Frida Kahlo’s La Casa Azul, Streep was seen in blazing red tailoring: a scarlet blouse, sharp blazer and wide‑leg trousers, finished with matching slingbacks. It’s impossible not to think of that iconic devil‑heel poster when we saw that visual.

Next to her, Hathaway played the perfect counterpoint in head‑to‑toe black Schiaparelli. A western‑style shirt, pencil skirt and the brand’s Eye Bijou belt gave her look a sleek, wintry edge.

For the Mexico City premiere, the roles shifted slightly. Streep slipped into a midnight‑blue Schiaparelli shirtdress with gold eye‑shaped buttons and a mini face bag.

Anne Hathaway, by contrast, took on the sparkle brief in a deep rose sequined Stella McCartney gown. The flouncy hem, sheer tights and thigh-high black boots kept it from tipping into the safe red-carpet glam zone, giving it just enough of a rebellious touch.

Tokyo dialled it up

Tokyo dialled the fashion up to full couture mode. Meryl Streep stayed in her power lane with commanding silhouettes — the kind of look that belongs front row at fashion week.

She stepped out in a hyper-graphic red midi dress with strong shoulders and a matching zip-front jacket, with bold abstract white and black splashes and electric-blue panels at the sleeves.

Hathaway, meanwhile, floated in a strapless, ruffled Valentino‑style gown, paired with sharp heels and clean, unfussy styling.

Hair and makeup in Tokyo were intentionally minimal, letting silhouettes and fabrics do the heavy lifting. It’s also the same dynamic we saw in the original film.

So far, the promotions have delivered exactly what The Devil Wears Prada and fashion fans have been craving. No over-the-top theatrics, just two women in their power-dressing era, letting the clothes say, “That’s all.”