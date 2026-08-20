Anne Hathaway reveals why Julie Andrews won't return for 'Princess Diaries 3'

Anne Hathaway has revealed that efforts were made to bring Julie Andrews back for The Princess Diaries 3, but the legendary actress has decided not to return to the franchise.

In a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight, Anne, who is set to reprise her role as Mia Thermopolis in the long-awaited third instalment, said the team tried hard to persuade Julie to return as Queen Clarisse Renaldi.

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“We did push really hard to see if she would want to do it,” she said.

However, the actress said Julie’s decision would be respected, while making it clear that the door remains open for her return.

“First of all, I just want to say if she has a change of heart, we're down,” Anne said, adding that they would welcome “just anything, really,” including the possibility of Julie narrating the film.

Anne stressed that there was no pressure on the 90 year old actress to change her mind, pointing to Julie’s decades-long contribution to the entertainment industry.

Julie, who played Mia's grandmother and Genovia's Queen Clarisse in the first two films, recently confirmed that she would not be appearing in the third instalment.

“I'm not going to be in it,” Julie told Today, adding that she believes the story should now focus on Princess Mia.

The actress starred alongside Anne in 2001's The Princess Diaries and its 2004 sequel, The Princess Diaries 2: Royal Engagement.

Julie’s portrayal of the poised but formidable Queen Clarisse became one of the franchise's most recognisable performances.

Anne has spoken warmly about working with Julie, describing her as gracious, funny and someone who “brings magic with her wherever she goes”.

She also said Julie’s sense of humour was among the things she would miss most when returning to the franchise.

The third film will see Anne return as Mia more than two decades after audiences last saw the character. The original movie followed an awkward San Francisco teenager who discovers she is heir to the throne of the fictional kingdom of Genovia, with her grandmother helping prepare her for royal life.

Anne said the team is conscious of the expectations surrounding the new film, particularly among viewers who grew up with the first two movies and may now be introducing them to their own children.

“I just want it to be fun,” she said, adding that the team wants to take the time to get the film right for fans who consider the franchise a “core memory”.

Anne has said expectations for The Princess Diaries 3 are “very, very high”. Meg Cabot, author of the book series that inspired the films, has also revealed that she has read the script, describing it as “amazing”.

While Julie may not be returning to Genovia, Anne has made it clear that the invitation remains open should she change her mind.