Anne Hathaway joins Tom Cruise for 'Days of Thunder' sequel

Anne Hathaway is heading to the racetrack with Tom Cruise.

The actress has joined Cruise in the upcoming sequel to Days of Thunder, nearly four decades after the original racing film was released.

Paramount Pictures has set the sequel for a theatrical release on June 2, 2028. Cruise will reprise his role as NASCAR driver Cole Trickle, while Hathaway will play a race car team owner and engineer.

Cruise confirmed the news on social media on Saturday, August 29, sharing a video with Hathaway from Daytona International Speedway. The pair appeared alongside a race car carrying the Days of Thunder branding and a "Summer 2028" message.

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The film will mark the first time Cruise and Hathaway have starred together on screen.

Jonathan Levine, whose credits include Warm Bodies and Long Shot, is set to direct from a script by Will Staples. Cruise will also produce the film alongside Jerry Bruckheimer and Tommy Harper. The project is being developed for IMAX and will receive an exclusive theatrical release, including Dolby Cinema and 4DX formats.

Plot details remain under wraps.

The original Days of Thunder, directed by Tony Scott, was released in 1990 and starred Cruise as Cole Trickle, a talented young driver trying to establish himself in NASCAR. The cast also included Nicole Kidman, Robert Duvall, Randy Quaid, Michael Rooker and John C. Reilly.

The film earned nearly $158 million worldwide and went on to become closely associated with NASCAR culture.

The sequel follows Cruise's successful return to another of his early blockbuster roles with Top Gun: Maverick, the 2022 follow-up to 1986's Top Gun.